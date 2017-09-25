Bethenny Frankel Reacts After Learning Luann Is Using Divorce For Potential Financial Gain?

Bethenny Frankel was the one who broke the news to Luann de Lesseps that Thomas D’Agostino had kissed another woman at the Regency Hotel in New York last season of The Real Housewives of New York. Perhaps Luann had a feeling that her future husband couldn’t be trusted, as she broke down in tears. While Luann wasn’t upset about being cheated on, she seemed angry that he could do something so silly – and be caught. While many of Luann’s co-stars warned her about getting married to him, she decided to go through with the wedding, as it was something she had always wanted. After eight months of marriage, she realized that the marriage wasn’t going to work and they filed for divorce together. Now, Frankel is learning what Luann’s strategy is and it sounds like it comes down to the dollar.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she’s shocked that Luann is making a comeback son about Thomas D’Agostino. Of course, Bethenny may have predicted that Luann would use the divorce as a storyline to come back on The Real Housewives of New York, but she may not have guessed that it would include a song as well. Luann has recorded other songs that her fans can get on iTunes. Perhaps she’s trying to profit from her divorce by releasing a song that isn’t working in Thomas’ favor.

It does seem odd that Luann would create a song about her divorce, just so she can make some money. Bethenny Frankel thought she was doing the right thing when she told de Lesseps about the cheating that her own friend had discovered. But it sounds like the cheating was something Luann knew about. Perhaps she knew that she had to deal with it. On The Real Housewives of New York, one of Luann’s friends told her co-stars off camera that de Lesseps would rather go through with the divorce than call off the wedding. Perhaps she had an idea that she would be able to make money from the divorce if they got married, he cheated, and she could call herself the victim. This appears to be the theory of several viewers who believe everything may have been set up.

Bethenny Frankel hasn’t said anything about her thoughts, but she does seem shocked that Luann would make a song about her failed marriage. Frankel didn’t do anything to profit from her divorce. She hasn’t even revealed why she and Jason Hoppy decided to divorce.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel’s tweet? Are you surprised that Luann would talk about Thomas in a song, where she could possibly make thousands of dollars?

