Dwyane Wade NBA Rumors: Heat & Thunder Are Favorites But OKC Has Inside Track With Paul George

There are two NBA teams leading the rest of the league in terms of NBA rumors to sign veteran Dwyane Wade, but one has a better chance due to a certain player. Recent speculation about Wade’s next stop in the NBA have mostly been focused on a reunion with former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavs. However, the Cavaliers find themselves listed as third when it comes to their chances to land the multiple-time NBA All-Star. When it comes down to it, the Oklahoma City Thunder could have the best chance to acquire Wade, based on Paul George.

According to CBS Sports on Monday, there have been NBA odds published by a sportsbook listing the top three teams Wade could sign with for this season after the Chicago Bulls buy out his contract. Leading the list of contenders is Wade’s former longtime team, the Miami Heat, at +145. A move there would allow Wade to retire as a member of the team he helped win three NBA Championships during his All-Star career. Right behind them on the odds list are the Oklahoma City Thunder at +180 and Cleveland Cavaliers at +600, which makes the Cavs’ chances look quite slim for signing Wade ahead of the coming season. ESPN is indicating the Cavs are leading the way, despite what the betting odds indicate.

There’s also an option to bet on the field, meaning any other team besides Cleveland, Oklahoma City, or Miami will sign Wade. The field carries a price of +210, giving it a strong chance of many other teams signing Wade before Cleveland. There are plenty of squads out there that might decide they’d like the skills and services of a three-time champion and multiple-time All-Star, even if it’s just for a season or two as he decides to eventually retire from basketball.

While a Dwyane Wade to the Miami Heat or Cavs scenario is the one most people believe will happen, Adrian Wojnarowski also tweeted why Oklahoma City may have the “inside track.” The reason is due to Wade working out with one of the newest members of the Thunder, Paul George, over the past summer. That bonding may have led to some talk between the two All-Star players about Wade’s best future destination for another possible title win. Player campaigning has clearly become the newest concept in assembling the cliche “Superteam,” and George is apparently doing just that.

Paul George on the D-Wade recruitment: "I'm in his phone text, his DMs, Snapchat, whatever it takes to get this dude here." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) September 25, 2017

If Wade were to join the Oklahoma City Thunder, it then creates a “Big Four,” which some might argue could truly contend with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors. However, both Dwyane Wade and the other newest member of the Thunder, Carmelo Anthony, haven’t discovered any magical fountain of youth. Melo is 33-years-old, while D-Wade is currently 35-years-old. Compared to the Thunder’s quartet of stars, they are aging veterans on the decline, while Golden State’s stars may just be getting their dynasty started.

Wade appeared in 60 games this past season for the Chicago Bulls after signing with the team. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest in about 29.9 minutes played per game. Once the team traded away their top superstar Jimmy Butler and brought in newer players along with draft picks, it became clear that Wade would leave for a better situation for his career beyond a rebuilding project in Chicago.

Will it be the Oklahoma City Thunder making more waves in the NBA in the coming days and weeks, or will Wade choose to retire with his former team?

[Featured Image by Getty Images]