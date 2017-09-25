Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Are The ‘Real Deal’ Following His Split From Fiancee Brynn Cameron

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have reportedly made their relationship official.

Following nearly two months of spending time with one another in Los Angeles and New York City, a source claims the model and Los Angeles Clippers player have decided to commit to their romance and date only one another.

“They’re the real deal,” an insider told OK! Magazine on September 25.

As fans of Kendall Jenner may have noticed, she hasn’t appeared to be interested in settling down with just one man in recent years. In fact, for about one year straight, she was linked to both Jordan Clarkson, of the Los Angeles Lakers, and rapper ASAP Rocky. Then, in early August, as she went public with Griffin, Jenner’s outings with other men came to an abrupt end.

According to OK! Magazine, Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin didn’t embark on a romantic relationship with one another until after he split from his ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron in July. However, when it comes to their relationship, they had reportedly been friends for quite some time. As for Griffin’s relationship with Cameron, they have remained in touch with one another post-split in an attempt to co-parent their two children.

For the past several years, Kendall Jenner has been far more private with her dating life than her famous sisters and half-brother, and when it comes to her dating history, it’s hard to say who she’s been with and for how long. That said, the model was linked to Harry Styles, Jordan Clarkson, and ASAP Rocky in 2016.

As for Kendall Jenner’s future with Blake Griffin, the OK! Magazine source said that fans shouldn’t expect to see the model showing up to Clippers games and sitting courtside. Instead, the source explained, Griffin prefers to have his girlfriend in a family suite so that she isn’t a distraction during the game.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. No word on when the series will return to the E! network.

