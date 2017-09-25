Jenelle Evans’ Wedding Was Reportedly ‘Perfect’

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married on Saturday, September 23, and according to an insider, the Teen Mom 2 couple’s nuptials were absolutely “perfect.”

Two days after their “I dos,” Jenelle Evans and David Eason are continuing to share photos of their big day on their social media pages and rumors continue to swirl in regard to the moments leading up to their ceremony. However, despite reports of a blowout fight during their September 22 rehearsal dinner, Evans is reportedly happier now than she has ever been.

“Jenelle’s wedding was perfect, everything she dreamed of, and she is the happiest she has ever been,” a source close to Evans told Hollywood Life on September 24.

The insider claimed that every aspect of Jenelle Evans’ wedding went exactly as planned, and as she walked down the aisle, Evans looked gorgeous and gleeful. As for the wedding itself, the source went on to reveal that the ceremony was low key and personal and said that the couple was joined by their closest friends.

The ceremony also included Jenelle Evans’ three children, 8-year-old Jace, 3-year-old Kaiser, and eight-month-old Ensley, and Eason’s oldest child, Maryssa. As fans of the Teen Mom 2 couple will recall, Evans and Eason welcomed their first child together in January and became engaged weeks later.

Jenelle Evans was previously married to Courtland Rogers. In late 2013, after just months of dating, Evans and Rogers got married but called it quits on their relationship just months later.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship has come under fire recently as Nathan Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson, has accused the couple of being unfit in court documents. As E! News revealed earlier this month, Davidson accused Evans of testing positive for marijuana at the time of her daughter’s birth and claimed Eason has potentially been abusive towards 3-year-old Kaiser.

In the documents, Davidson requested that she be given emergency custody of Kaiser.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]