National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James, who made national headlines over the weekend with a tweet referring to Donald Trump as a “bum,” continued his attacks on Trump Monday morning at a “media day” press conference held by his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the press conference, the 32-year-old star now entering his 15th NBA season referred to Trump as “that guy” and said that voters who cast their ballots for Trump “made a mistake.” He also said that Trump “doesn’t care” about racal issues in America — and said that voters in his home state of Ohio where Trump topped Democrat Hillary Clinton in last November’s election by 8.1 percentage points, had made a choice that he described as “uneducated.”

“If you voted for him or not, you may have made a mistake, and that’s okay,” James said at the media day. “If you voted for him, it’s okay. I mean I’ve done things for my kids and realized I shouldn’t have given my daughter that many damn Skittles. Maybe I shouldn’t have done that. She won’t go to sleep now.”

The criticism of Trump by the NBA future Hall of Famer were ignited this weekend by a Trump tweet in which Trump declared the he would that an invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House had been “withdrawn” because Warriors star Stephen Curry had “hesitated” to accept the invite.

Watch video of the Monday comments by LeBron James on Trump, below.

LeBron James: “The people run this country, not one individual. And damn sure not him.” pic.twitter.com/5MZ0eA3yZB — Axios (@axios) September 25, 2017

Another excerpt from James’ press conference can be viewed in the following video.

LeBron: "I'm not going to let — while I have this platform — one individual, no matter the power…ever use sport…to divide us." pic.twitter.com/Y04gTGruk4 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 25, 2017

