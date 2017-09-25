‘Dancing With The Stars’ New: Drew Scott Injured, Will He Dance Tonight?

Dancing With the Stars is only on the second week, but it turns out that Drew Scott is already injured. E! Online shared the news that Drew has an injury, which is always something that messes with people when they are in this competition. He was rehearsing with his partner Emma Slater when this went down.

In a clip from rehearsal, Drew explains that he felt something like a knot pop in his hamstring. He said that it felt like something snapped. Of course, this hamstring injury has Drew worried about how he will do on the show. It does turn out that Drew might end up having to sit out tonight, which won’t be good for him at all. That doesn’t mean he will be sent home for sure, though. rumba for Latin night

Drew and Emma were rehearsing for the rumba for Latin night. This dance is supposed to happen on Tuesday. Right now, it sounds like Drew Scott may have to sit out tonight, which won’t be good for his game at all. Drew recently said that he couldn’t put any weight on his leg at all. At the time, he didn’t know the plan for today so fans are going to have to wait and see.

If Drew Scott was able to do a rehearsal, it is possible that they will let his score from that one count. The show airs on Monday and Tuesday both this week, so everyone is just going to have to wait and see how this plays out. Drew was on Snapchat talking about how he was nursing his leg last night and so he may end up being able to get it feeling better enough that he can perform tonight. Honestly, being with Emma Slater as a partner Drew has a pretty great chance of making it far. Everyone is hopeful that he will be able to dance tonight.

Are you surprised to hear that Drew Scott was injured this early in the season? Do you feel like this could end up taking him out of the competition? Sound off in the comments, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]