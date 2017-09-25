Joy-Anna Duggar Hides Baby Bump On Instagram Unlike Jill & Jessa, ‘Shotgun’ Wedding To Austin Forsyth True?

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced earlier this month that they were pregnant with their first baby. This news came as a surprise to Counting On fans, as Joy and Austin have only been married three months. On top of that, the size of Joy-Anna’s baby bump was so considerable that the fans began to speculate whether the couple conceived out of wedlock and had to arrange a “shotgun” wedding to cover it up.

When the couple first announced that they are expecting a baby, fans were shocked by the size of her baby bump. One fan wrote that her “belly looks big for one baby at 3 months,” and that she looks “four maybe five months along.” Others took the speculation to the extreme and said that “[Joy-Anna Duggar] was expecting prior to marriage.”

On top of all the speculation of a “shotgun” wedding, the 19-year-old bride wrote on Instagram that the baby already has “fingerprints,” which only appear around the sixth month of pregnancy, according to University of California Santa Barbara.

After getting bombarded with all the rumors and speculations, Joy and Austin are keeping things quiet on Instagram. Since the announcement, they have not uploaded a single picture of Joy’s baby bump, which is a departure from how other Duggar mothers have shared their journey through pregnancy.

For example, her older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, were extremely proactive about posting pictures of their baby bumps the first time they became pregnant. They like to take a profile picture of themselves and wrote little date markers to show the fans exactly how far along they are.

????????first – second???????? #25weeks ???????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

Joy-Anna and Austin, on the other hand, are not sharing any pictures that clearly show how far along they are. The only time that the fans had another close look at the bump was during Joe and Kendra’s wedding, in which Joy was one of the bridesmaids.

There also have been talks of Austin Forsyth’s personality. In particular, Anna, the wife of Josh Duggar, is rumored to be “disappointed in his character,” according to Radar Online, and that the new husband was “immature, arrogant and lacked experience.”

Whether the baby was conceived before the wedding or Austin is welcomed into the family with open arms, it sounds like Joy is thrilled to be a mother.

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children,” the 19-year-old said to People Magazine. “It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”

Despite the silence on their joint Instagram account, Counting On fans are clamoring to hear more about her journey as a new mother.

“How are you doing, Joy? I hope the pregnancy is going well,” a fan remarked. “We’d love to get an update from you and Austin!”

The Duggar family has not announced a due date for Joy and Austin’s baby.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]