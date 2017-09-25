‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out About Her Three Baby Daddies: ‘I’m Bad At Relationships’

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t want fans to think that she’s a bad mom just because she has three baby daddies. Instead, she’s admitting that amid the controversy, she’s doing her best to be a great parent to her three kids.

Weeks after welcoming son “Baby Lo” with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the Teen Mom 2 star is acknowledging her relationship problems while attempting to co-parent her three children with three different men, including Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

“I’m bad at relationships, but I don’t think that makes me any less of a mother,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Hollywood Life during an on-camera interview on September 25.

Kailyn Lowry said that while she knows that having three baby daddies isn’t something that is widely celebrated, those close to her — including her immediate friends and family — don’t look at her life in a negative way. She also noted that she gets along well with both Chris Lopez, the father of her weeks-old son “Baby Lo,” and Jo Rivera, the father of her 7-year-old son Isaac. As for Javi Marroquin, Lowry’s ex-husband and the father of her 3-year-old son Lincoln, the reality star said she was doing her best to get along with her former partner.

Kailyn Lowry faced tons of criticism earlier this year after revealing that she was single and expecting her third child with a third man.

Kailyn Lowry’s current relationship with Chris Lopez is strictly friendly following a split months ago, and as the Teen Mom 2 star explained, the fact that they don’t live with one another often presents a problem. After all, Lopez spends tons of time away from Lowry and their son because of his schedule with work and school.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s future, she told Hollywood Life that she isn’t quite ready to further expand her family. That said, she noted that she may want to try for a baby girl somewhere down the line.

