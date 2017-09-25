Singer Meghan Linsey Takes A Knee After Singing National Anthem At Tennessee Titans Game

Meghan Linsey is known for her time on The Voice and also in the group Steel Magnolias. Taste of Country shared that last night, after singing the National Anthem for the Tenessee Titans game, she ended up taking a knee instead of standing. Meghan was part of the group Steel Magnolias, and they were on the show Can You Duet?. After she split from Joshua Scott Jones, the group broke up, and Meghan went on to have a solo career. She joined The Voice in 2015 but didn’t win her season.

Before singing, Meghan went to her Instagram to share her thoughts. She posted a picture of herself in a Tennessee Titans jersey and then said, “The calm before the storm. It’s a hell of a day to sing the anthem @titans Stadium. ❤️”

The comments on this post are going crazy with fans who believe in what she did and those who are totally against it. This decision could lose Meghan a few fans, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

The players did not take the field for the song before the game. Meghan did her song standing up, and she then dropped to one knee to show she stands with the NFL players who were protesting the anthem. This protest has turned into a protest against President Donald Trump because of his tweet on Friday which firmly stated anyone who didn’t respect the flag by standing for the anthem should be fired.

The Tennessee Titans explained in a statement that they made the decision not to come out as a team, and they felt this was the best decision. Meghan made her decision pretty clear by dropping to one knee, but she hasn’t posted on her Instagram since before the game. Meghan did go to Twitter to retweet a few posts that were in support of what she did. It will be interesting if she has much more to say about it in the future.

The calm before the storm. It's a hell of a day to sing the anthem @titans Stadium. ❤️ A post shared by Meghan Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Were you shocked to see Meghan Linsey take a knee after singing the national anthem? What are your thoughts on her decision? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]