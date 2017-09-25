North Korea Claims Trump Declared War On Them: Conflict Means They May Shoot Down U.S. Bombers Abroad

President Donald Trump has declared war on North Korea, at least according to North Korea’s foreign minister. Trump’s words about the “Rocket Man” and wanting to “totally destroy” North Korea, which Trump issued during his first U.N. General Assembly last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, are being interpreted as a declaration of war. With Trump talking tough about destroying the 26 million people in North Korea if the country threatened the U.S. or allies is being called a war of words that has escalated to an actual declaration of war, as far as North Korea is concerned.

Trump on Twitter: “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

According to Reuters, Pyongyang now has the right to shoot down U.S. bombers that aren’t even in North Korean air space. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that the entire world should “remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country.” Ri referenced Trump’s recent Twitter posts about which country won’t be around much longer in his talk about Trump declaring war on North Korea.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

Now fears that Trump’s tough talk against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will lead to an actual nuclear war has caused an increase in search terms on Google in relation to the perceived declaration of war. According to Google, terms like “World War 3” have surged, along with phrases like “Donald Trump war with North Korea.” China has called for calm in the wake of declarations of war, as seen by North Korea, with China urging both the U.S. and North Korea not to add “oil to the flames.”

The name-calling of Kim featured the leader calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” as Trump continued with his “Little Rocket Man” insults. Meanwhile, all sides are urged to restrain themselves from threats to and from North Korea about a declaration of war.

U.S. Air Force bombers have recently flown through international airspace over the waters east of North Korea on Saturday in order to show the country the force of the U.S.

Concerns that the show of force could be a declaration of war from Trump are flowing into social media.

North Korea Calls Trump’s Comments a ‘Declaration of War’ This is why you don't threaten a country on twitter.https://t.co/2DM4cDG1re — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]