The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. has started filming his season of the show and sparks are already flying! In new photo posted by TMZ, Luyendyk is seen with a mystery brunette, riding a motorcycle on an apparent one-on-one date. In another picture, Luyendyk is seen making out with the girl — things are apparently going really well for these two!

Interestingly enough, The Bachelor just started filming about a week ago, so the woman in the photos is someone that Luyendyk just met. If you’ve watched The Bachelor or The Bachelorette in the past, you probably know that these people tend to have connections with people fairly quickly. Many times, the person that receives the “first impression rose,” which is given out on night one, ends up making it to the very end. Several Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have actually ended up getting engaged to the person whom they gave their “first impression rose” to, so a strong connection really early on isn’t all that strange.

While it is unclear exactly which girl was stealing kisses from Luyendyk’s lips, there are several options gathered by Reality Steve. For a list of girls that will be vying for Arie’s heart on the new season of The Bachelor, click here. More details about the women are expected to be released in the coming weeks. More photos of Arie kissing potential wives are also expected.

Thank you everyone for all the kind words today! Excited to start this journey ???? A post shared by Arie ???? (@ariejr) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Luyendyk seems really thrilled to be The Bachelor. Although many people were hoping for some fresh meat for the new season, others are excited to see Luyendyk hand out roses and eventually fall in love.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was on Emily Maynard’s (now Johnson) season of The Bachelorette. He was the “runner-up” so-to-speak, being sent home by Emily on the show’s finale. She became engaged to Jef Holm, but the two broke things off a short time later. Emily is now happily married to beau Tyler Johnson and she is currently expecting their third child (she also has a daughter, Ricki, from a previous relationship).

Fans hope that Arie is able to find his happily ever after on The Bachelor which is set to premiere in the new year. Will you be tuning in?

[Featured Image by Steven Lawton/Getty Images]