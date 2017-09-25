Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: Younes Bendjima Is MIA During Shopping Trip With Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her daughter, 5-year-old Penelope, in Los Angeles on Saturday, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was nowhere to be seen.

According to a Daily Mail report on September 24, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope appeared to be enjoying some “girl time” with one another amid news of Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy. In photos from their outing, Kourtney Kardashian was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants, which she paired with checkered Vans. Meanwhile, her only daughter wore a yellow romper with a pair of black and white shoes.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope walked alongside one another with what appeared to be at least one bodyguard in tow, Kardashian carried a small bag and a blended beverage.

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children, including 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, with her former boyfriend Scott Disick.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before calling it quits in summer 2015 after Disick stepped out with another woman in France and proceeded to get quite cozy with her as they enjoyed a beach outing with friends. Since then, Kardashian was linked to Justin Bieber before going public with Younes Bendjima, and Disick has been linked to Bella Thorne and other young ladies but is currently dating Sofia Richie.

On September 25, People Magazine shared new images of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who have been spending the past several days together in Miami, and revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been enjoying one another’s company in Los Angeles.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer involved in a romance and haven’t been for over two years, they continue to work together to co-parent their three kids.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. No word yet on when the show will return to the E! network.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]