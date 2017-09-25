Ellen DeGeneres, Charlize Thereon Fighting Over Portia De Rossi?

Ellen DeGeneres and Charlize Theron are rumored to be waging a power struggle over Portia de Rossi.

RadarOnline reports DeGeneres is concerned that Theron might come to have undue influence over her wife while the two work together on the set of the fifth season of Arrested Development.

“Ellen knows Charlize and finds her controlling and brash, and worries how she’ll influence Portia,” a source said of DeGeneres’ way of thinking. “She knows Portia is like putty and adapts to whomever she’s hanging out with.”

Word is the de Rossi also looks up to the 42-year-old Oscar-winning Theron and finds her take-no-mess attitude to be somewhat liberating.

The 59-year-old DeGeneres is said to have noticed the chemistry between the two when she recently visited the set, prompting some to speculate “she’ll be poking her head around again, keeping an eye on things during any of Charlize and Portia’s scenes.

Meanwhile, the relationship between DeGeneres and de Rossi has long been known to run hot and cold.

The two were reported to have recently put two of their estates on the market during a stormy period for them, once again fueling speculation of an imminent split.

“They’re not only headed for a divorce, but they’re also secretly splitting up their assets before they make an official announcement,” a source said back then. “Not only will they not be growing old in that [Santa Barbara] home, which was their dream, but they won’t be growing old together, period.”

In addition to the Santa Barbara estate, the couple is also selling their luxury Beverly Hills condo purchased just three years ago. The Santa Barbara abode features a main house with six bedrooms, nine fireplaces, and an 800-square-foot living room, a swimming pool, classic fountains and sunken tennis courts, all set in 17 acres of grounds.

The couple has long been dogged by rumors of trouble in paradise, though DeGeneres has often done her best to deflect some of the reports.

She recently told PEOPLE magazine: “I can’t imagine not being married. I have my best friend, the person I want to spend time with more than anybody else in the world.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]