Annalise Carbone Reacts To Shervin Roohparvar’s Cheating Confession On ‘Shahs Of Sunset’

On Sunday night’s episode of Shahs of Sunset, Shervin Roohparvar confessed to his co-stars that he did cheat on girlfriend Annalise Carbone. Not only that, he confessed that he cheated on her with multiple women. Prior to that confession, Annalise, when confronted by Mercedes “MJ” Javid about the cheating rumors, had said that she believed Shervin’s claim to her that he was faithful. As Shervin watched, Annalise said that Shervin was truthful towards her and that she had no reason to question him. While MJ was incredulous over Annalise’s loyalty to Shervin, Shervin expressed his gratitude to Annalise for sticking by him.

What does Annalise now think of Shervin after watching that scene of him confessing to cheating on her multiple times? Did Shervin personally confess to her prior to the season airing? If they’re still together, how was Annalise able to get over the cheating?

It seems that more will be revealed about Shervin’s cheating and the nature of his relationship with Annalise in later episodes, for after the episode aired, Annalise left a comment on one of her Instagram photos telling a viewer that she needs to continue watching the season to understand her relationship with Shervin.

“Annalisecarbone: @cassandra_rose76 you need to continue watching the season to understand”

Annalise also left several comments thanking viewers for their support and love towards her.

The latest Shahs of Sunset episode showed Shervin Roohparvar admitting to the others that he had been unfaithful to his long-distance girlfriend, Australian Annalise Carbone.

“Yeah, I f**ked around before. I’ll admit that. Up until recently. A bunch [of times]. A bunch.”

When Reza asked if he was with multiple girls, Shervin replied yes. He explained that he was scared of commitment. Asked if he already told Annalise, he said no.

“No, cause you know, we have this weird arrangement that’s like…She’s all the way in another continent bro. It’s been bothering me. It’s been eating me up inside. I don’t want to make any more excuses.”

Shervin’s co-stars asked if he had sex with those other women in his house that Annalise stays in when visiting from Australia. After some hesitation, Shervin said he did.

Shervin’s co-stars began questioning whether he was faithful to Annalise after one of Golnesa “GG” Gharachedahi’s friends, Newlyweds: The First Year’s star Tara Radcliffe, claimed during a party that they had sex with one another. Yet in a Shahs of Sunset after show video posted on Sunday night, Shervin still maintained that he didn’t have sex with Tara.

“With her? No. Have I ‘swerved’? Sure. But not with her. Not her…If I did, I would be like, ‘Yeah, her too. Alright, add her to the list.’ But no. I’m not gonna lie.”

Mike Shouhed, who was sitting next to Shervin for the after show video, laughed as Shervin made his denial. When asked by a producer if he believed Shervin’s denial, Mike continued laughing and sarcastically said yes because Shervin is “Saint Shervin.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tara’s friend and former co-star Craig Ramsay, who was with Tara that night she confronted Shervin, maintains that Tara didn’t lie.

Are Shervin Roohparvar and Annalise Carbone even still together? They have both been quiet on social media and media interviews about their relationship status so it seems that, as Annalise said, people really will just have to keep watching Shahs of Sunset to find out.

