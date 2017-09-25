‘Chicago Fire’ Spoilers: Taylor Kinney’s Severide Will Be Back To His Bad Boy Ways In Season 6

NBC’s Chicago Fire is coming back for an all-new season, and after the epic events of last year’s season finale, fans have many questions about the fate of their favorite characters and the love life of popular lady’s man Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney.

Last season, Severide and Stella Kidd’s relationship came to an explosive end when he killed her ex-boyfriend during a drug-fueled attack. The two remained friends, however, and this season Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) will be Severide’s new roommate, a situation that is sure to cause drama for the former couple.

Executive producer Derek Haas revealed that things will get even more interesting when Brett’s friend Hope comes to town, and a possible love triangle emerges. Hope has it bad for Severide, and she won’t be making things easy for him.

“There will be a little bit of a triangle between Severide, Kidd, and Hope,” Haas said, adding that “Hope will be causing problems all over Chicago.”

Of course, Severide’s love life isn’t the biggest question for most Chicago Fire fans when it comes to the new season. After the cliffhanger from Season 5, where many members of Firehouse 51 were left stuck in a burning factory, many are wondering who lived and who died?

Otis, Kidd, Severide, Kannell, Herrmann, Mouch, and Casey were all scattered throughout the building, and it looked like no one had a good option for escaping the flames. According to Hidden Remote, after a close examination of the Season 6 promo, it is clear that Severide and Otis do survive, as well as Casey, Kidd, and Herrmann, leaving Kannell and Mouch in question.

The most likely victim is Mouch, who suffered a heart attack during the fire. It is possible, though, that he does survive since on-set pictures of Christian Stolte, who plays Mouch, have appeared on social media. However, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be there for a flashback scene of some kind.

Cast members are posting pictures of themselves on social media in dress blues, which does indicate a funeral. It is just not clear whose funeral they are attending.

The premiere will pick up right where the Season 5 finale left off. Catch the Season 6 premiere of Chicago Fire Thursday, September 28 on NBC. Check out a preview below.

