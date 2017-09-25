There are many rumors swirling around that Ben Affleck is not the most popular guy on the set of Justice League, where he is reprising his role as Batman. Several sources are saying that Affleck is too heavy and out of shape to be playing Batman, and it’s time for Affleck to hang it up. They are also saying that he doesn’t treat the crew well, and they think it’s karma that Affleck is struggling to fit back into his Batman suit. But it’s also possible that even Affleck thinks it’s time to hang up the bat suit.

But Ben Affleck has been through a lot since the last time he put on the Batman suit and tights. Affleck has dealt with addiction and has even gone so far as to hire a 24-hour sober companion, a nurse who could watch him and attend to medical needs. Many tabloids thought that Affleck was around town with a new girlfriend, but it was his female sober companion.

“The woman is not a date — she’s nurse Elizabeth Weaver, the founder of the company Concierge Nursing Care. Her specialty is helping patients privately recover from addiction. She also provides sober companion support. Well, the privacy part might have gone out of the window, but for a good cause, as all of the questions about the state of their marriage have taken a toll on their efforts to mend their relationship.”

Shape Up Buddy! Batman Crew Think Ben Affleck Is A Bloated Buffoon – Radar Online https://t.co/KvRjeONK6a https://t.co/aeKmVVe1Qr — Softcore Galleries (@softcoregallery) September 25, 2017

But now that Ben Affleck is back on the set of the Justice League, and zipped into his Batman suit, the crew is said to be having some laughs at his expense. The rumor is that Affleck hasn’t treated those who work on the crew very well on his way up, and now that he is struggling, they are giggling behind his back on his way down. Nobody is saying anything to Affleck’s face, but sources are happy to comment when Affleck’s not around.

“They say he’s a belittling, annoying, out of shape creep and that they couldn’t stand to work with him.”

And allegedly, it’s not just one person, but many who think that Affleck might be too fat to play Batman.

“Everyone from the wardrobe and makeup people to set dressers and carpenters are enjoying that Ben’s this lumpy Batman and say karma’s a b***h.”

A rumor from costuming is that Ben Affleck has had to be fitted with a corset in order to squeeze into the Batman suit.

“They laugh when they say Ben had to tighten the corset to fit the Batman suit – Ben offended a lot of people on the way up and he’s seeing them on the way down.”

Ben Affleck, Stunt Performers Take To Instagram To Celebrate Batman Day https://t.co/T7DB7OBYJM pic.twitter.com/TC7NwrRrBJ — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) September 24, 2017

The studio plan was to usher Ben Affleck out of the superhero series gracefully as it was believed that he was no longer fit to play Batman. Affleck’s future they believed was behind the camera and not in front like he will be in Justice League in what is thought to be his Batman swan song. A source said that the plan was to “usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully” while “addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.”

And according to film journalist John Campea, it’s not just the studio that wants Ben Affleck, 45, out, Ben Affleck himself is over slipping into a bat suit as Batman.

“What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Ben Affleck Companion Not A Date, But A 24 Hour In… – The Inquisitr

Why Did Rumors Of Sexual Harassment Not Hurt Casey Affleck In…

Ben Affleck, His Nanny, And Now Tom Brady Too?

Is Ben Affleck Being Blackmailed By The Nanny? – The Inquisitr

Do you think that Ben Affleck is too out of shape to play Batman? Do you think Justice League will be his last Batman film?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]