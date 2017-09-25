Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t strangers to having their names appear in the same sentence as the word “divorce,” that’s for sure. The reality star and her rapper beau have had the odds stacked against them since they started dating, with just about everyone taking their best guesses as to how long their relationship might last. Spoiler alert: The consensus is “not long.” In fact, Kardashian and West have already surpassed the expectations of plenty of people, and they’ve only been married for three years.

When Kardashian appeared on Sunday night’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians special on E! with her family, she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring — and this led tons of fans to question the status of Kardashian’s relationship.

But these rumors aren’t exactly new.

According to Gossip Cop, the rumors started circulating thanks to a story published by MediaTakeOut before Sunday night’s 10-year KUWTK special even aired. People had been noticing that Kardashian hasn’t been wearing a ring for weeks, and many started to become concerned about her relationship with West. Couple that with her not wearing a ring during her interview with Ryan Seacrest and the fact that Kanye wasn’t a part of the show (Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick was there), and you have the makings of the perfect internet-facilitated rumor.

However, Kardashian and West are not on the verge of a divorce, according to Gossip Cop. The site called out MediaTakeOut for their bogus reporting and made sure to mention that this wasn’t the first time the gossip rag had spread false rumors about Kardashian and West.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

It seems obvious that Kardashian doesn’t wear her engagement ring because it’s huge and somewhat impractical, especially when she’s running after two small children all day. Beyond that, Kardashian was robbed while in London several months ago, and wearing expensive jewelry on a daily basis is probably something she’s not super comfortable with at this time.

Kardashian and West’s marriage isn’t defined by a piece of jewelry — it really never has been. The other rumor that is circulating about the couple is far more believable. They have supposedly hired a surrogate and are expecting their third child in 2018. That story in and of itself pretty much debunks the divorce rumors.

You can watch some highlights from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians special below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]