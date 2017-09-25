‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Eugene’s True Allegiance Revealed, But Should Rick Grimes Take Him Back?

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal where Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) actually stands. However, even if he ends up helping Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the end, should the Alexandrian leader let him back? Or should Eugene be forced to stay with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) since that is the choice he made?

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Recently, the key art for Season 8 was released. Looking closely at the image, some fans noticed that there was a familiar face that seemed to be on Rick’s side during “All-Out War.” That individual is Eugene Porter. As some fans pointed out on Instagram, none of the Saviors are in this particular image, even Dwight (Austin Amelio), who will be a spy for Alexandria.

This is leading fans to speculate that at some point, Eugene will switch sides. As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was revealed that Eugene’s primary reason for choosing Negan was for safety. His only concern is staying alive and he thinks that Negan is his best chance. However, he is wrong about that. Eventually, Rick’s group will gain the upper hand. When that happens, will Eugene try weaseling his way back over to the other side?

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers imply that Rick might take back Eugene. However, some viewers think he shouldn’t be welcomed back. Rick and the others took care of him when he was at his weakest. They continued to protect him even after his lies were exposed. People died because of Eugene, yet they accepted him as part of the family. How did he pay them back? By switching sides simply because he was scared.

The only way for Eugene to redeem himself is if he does something huge that helps win the war. This is always a possibility. After all, Negan’s backstory will be told to Eugene. Negan seems to trust him and that will continue in the upcoming season. He might be able to use some of that information to help Rick Grimes. Unfortunately, it doesn’t erase everything he has done that has actually hurt Alexandria.

Negotiations are over. Season 8 premieres October 22nd. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released? Should Rick Grimes take back Eugene Porter or is it too late?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC]