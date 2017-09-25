Are Kelly Dodd And Husband Michael On The Verge Of Divorce?

Kelly Dodd and her husband, Michael, are reportedly facing marriage turmoil.

According to a new report, police have been called to the home of the Real Housewives of Orange County star a whopping 11 times this year, and now, she and Michael are allegedly seeking therapy in an effort to get their relationship back on track.

On September 24, Radar Online shared a report with traders in which they revealed that the couple was experiencing some serious marital issues before starting counseling. In fact, according to the report, Kelly Dodd’s on-screen fights with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are nothing compared to what she goes through with Michael at their Southern California home.

“Kelly and Michael are in couple’s therapy right now and they are really hoping to fix things,” a source close to the reality stars explained to the outlet.

When The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 premiered on Bravo TV months ago, Kelly Dodd was seen telling her co-stars that she and her husband, Michael, once separated for two years and nearly filed for divorce. Around the same time, police were reportedly called to their Newport Beach home three times in just six days. Weeks later, police responded to a 911 call made from someone’s cell phone.

Kelly Dodd isn’t the only Real Housewives of Orange County cast member who is currently in the midst of drama with their husband. As fans of the show have seen, Shannon Beador has also been dealing with relationship issues with her husband, David Beador, after he reportedly began putting his fitness routine ahead of their family.

As for the rest of the case, Tamra Judge’s marriage has also been making headlines due to shocking allegations against her husband, Eddie Judge, which suggest he is lying about his sexuality. Earlier this month, Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and Gretchen Rossi were seen discussing the gay rumors, and during their chat, a former friend of Judge said he once saw Judge kiss another man.

To see more of Kelly Dodd and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]