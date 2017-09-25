Neil DeGrasse Tyson Throws Shade On ‘Game Of Thrones,’ Solves Dragon Mystery

It looks like celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s been binge-watching HBO’s Game of Thrones, and now he’s got some fascinating insights about that zombie dragon to share. He threw some major shade on an important scene from the last season, but also praised things the show got right and solved a major mystery that fans have been pondering since Season 7’s breathtaking final episode aired.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s a frequent talk show guest, best-selling author, director of New York City’s renowned Hayden Planetarium, and host of the radio show Star Talk. But what you may not know about him is that he loves pop culture and often takes to Twitter to point out parts of our favorite shows and movies that make no sense from a scientific standpoint. For example, he had a field day with 2017 summer blockbusters Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Baywatch on Late Night with Stephen Colbert back in May.

So, of course, it was only a matter of time before Neil DeGrasse Tyson got around to Game of Thrones and the Night King’s newly-turned zombie dragon. For starters, there’s that scene from Season 7, Episode 6, “Beyond the Wall” where the undead army uses long, industrial-strength chains to drag Viserion’s massive corpse out of the icy lake.

Turns out this scene not only left Game of Thrones fans baffled, it defies the laws of physics. “Bad Physics in #GameOfThrones,” Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted. “Pulling a dragon out of a lake? Chains need to be straight, and not curve over hill and dale.”

Bad Physics in #GameOfThrones: Pulling a dragon out of a lake? Chains need to be straight, and not curve over hill and dale. pic.twitter.com/VIJlIuDz3L — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

You don’t need to be a Harvard-educated astrophysicist like Neil DeGrasse Tyson to notice several major things that seem wrong in that scene. As Mashable pointed out, fans immediately wondered, “Where do the Night King and the other White Walkers get those big, industrialized chains?”

NIGHT KING: Get the chains

WHITE WALKER WHO HAS BEEN STOCKPILING ENORMOUS CHAINS FOR 10,000 YEARS: Yessssss — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 21, 2017

Zimbio ventures the Night King can see into the future and was prepared. “If Quora user Ralph Lengler is correct,” Zimbio theorized, “The chains were actually one small part of a larger plan the Night King had for a while.” And then there’s that other burning question about how the wights got those chains around the dragon when they couldn’t even swim across 10 feet of water? Nerdcore Movement‘s Damon Martin tweeted out a plausible answer. “The wights can’t swim,” he explains, “but they don’t die either so they can just sacrifice themselves to attach the chains underwater.”

The wights can’t swim but they don’t die either so they can just sacrifice themselves to attach the chains underwater — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 24, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson didn’t address these questions, but he did solve the red vs. blue fire mystery.

Neil deGrasse Tyson on Game of Thrones‘ zombie dragon: Blue dragon breath hotter than red dragon breath.

With the matter of the white walkers and the chains they used to retrieve their zombie dragon out of the way, Neil DeGrasse Tyson also answers another burning question Game of Thrones fans keep debating: In the Season 7 grand finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” is the zombie dragon breathing ice or fire?

Intriguing Thermal Physics in #GameOfThrones,” he tweeted. “Blue dragon breath would be at least a factor of 3X hotter than Red dragon breath.”

Intriguing Thermal Physics in #GameOfThrones: BlueDragon breath would be at least a factor of 3X hotter than RedDragon breath pic.twitter.com/RvpBkqJ1sw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

In their article “What Are the Colors of a Fire & How Hot Are They?“, Sciencing explains the color of a fire’s flames depend on how hot they are. Flames glow red at 1,112-1,832 degrees Fahrenheit, burn orange at 1,832=2,192 degrees Fahrenheit, and blaze yellow at 2,192-2,552 degrees Fahrenheit. When the fire gets hotter, “the flame color moves into the blue/violet end of the visible spectrum.” In other words, it turns blue.

Chemicals can also change the color of a fire. “Most types of alcohol burn as blue fire, such as ethanol, methanol, and isopropyl alcohol,” ThoughtCo explains. “Natural gas also burns with a blue flame.” You can also try copper(I) chloride for the same effect. The acetylene found in blow torches for welding also burns blue. According to Yahoo! News, “The blowtorch is essentially a metal tube that mixes acetylene – an odorless colorless hydrocarbon gas – and oxygen to create a very hot pinpoint flame.”

Arsenic and various lead compounds can also create a blue flame, but they’re highly toxic. While the Night King would have no scruples about having Viserion spew forth toxic blue flames, you wouldn’t want to try that at home.

Neil deGrasse Tyson also notes the biophysics of Game of Thrones‘ dragons are spot-on. “Good Bio-Physics in #GameOfThrones,” he noted on Twitter. “The Dragon Wingspans are sensibly large, as their body weight would require for flight.”

Good Bio-Physics in #GameOfThrones: The Dragon Wingspans are sensibly large, as their body weight would require for flight. pic.twitter.com/gzD5wI38u5 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

The dragons are also correct from an evolutionary biology standpoint. “Good Biology in #GameOfThrones,” he praises. “As in #LordOfTheRings, Dragons forfeited their forelimbs to make wings, like birds & bats.”

Good Biology in #GameOfThrones: As in #LordOfTheRings, Dragons forfeited their forelimbs to make wings, like birds & bats. pic.twitter.com/pguBe6rosQ — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Game of Thrones fans have to wait until 2019 to get their next fix, but a Neil deGrasse TV special on the science of this much-loved and sorely-missed HBO hit would ease the pain.

