Tori Roloff Sparks Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Second Baby, While Audrey Shares New Photo Of Baby Ember

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff recently sparked rumors on social media that she’s expecting baby number two as sister-in-law Audrey Roloff shared a new photo of her first-born, Ember Jean. In Touch Weekly shared on Friday that an Instagram Stories post by Tori Roloff led to rumors that the 26-year-old Little People, Big World star might be expecting the third Roloff grandbaby. Two days later, Audrey Roloff also took to Instagram to post a new much-anticipated photo of the second Roloff grandbaby, 2-week-old Ember Jean Roloff.

Apparently, an Instagram Stories post from Tori Roloff made Little People, Big World fans wonder if the reality TV personality was “concealing a baby bump.” In Touch Weekly captured Tori’s Instagram Stories post that shows her dressed in a flowing black top that some Little People, Big World fans think might be a maternity top. The short video clip — that can be viewed here — led to speculation that Tori Roloff could be expecting her second child with Zach Roloff, especially as the first few seconds are filmed from an above angle pointing down. At that angle, Tori’s followers thought they could see an obvious baby bump showing from underneath the “black and a flowy top.”

The recent Instagram Stories video ends in just seconds, but that was long enough for rumors to start swirling that Tori Roloff might be pregnant with a new baby brother or sister for big brother Jackson. Zach and Tori Roloff announced in November of 2016 that they were expecting baby number one together. Tori was over three months along in her pregnancy when the newlywed couple “shared their exciting baby news,” as noted by ET Online last year. If Tori is indeed expecting again, she is still in her first trimester.

BabyCenter shares that expectant moms sometimes keep “pregnancy news under wraps” until after the end of the first trimester. At 12-weeks along in a pregnancy, the risk of miscarriage dramatically drops. Rumors first began to circulate that Zach and Tori Roloff might be expecting their second child together back in July when Tori shared an Instagram post as a second wedding “anniversary tribute” to Zach. In Touch Weekly reported on July 25 that Tori mentioned her “kids” with hubby Zach in the photo’s caption, and Little People, Big World fans thought she was hinting that they were expecting again. If so, Tori Roloff would now be nearing the end of her first trimester, and that would mean the birth of the third Roloff grandbaby.

Sister-in-law Audrey Roloff recently gave birth to the second Roloff grandbaby on Sunday, September 10. Little People, Big World fans have been anxiously waiting to see more photos of baby Ember Jean Roloff, and Audrey appeased her social media followers yesterday with a new photo on both Instagram and Facebook. Audrey captioned the photo with “Our little Ember is two weeks old today!” Proud first-time dad Jeremy Roloff also took to his Facebook account over the weekend to thank Little People, Big World fans for “all the congratulations on welcoming Ember Jean into our family.” Both Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have confirmed that baby Ember is happy, healthy, and getting “cuter each day.”

