Prince William To Be King Over Charles? Queen Elizabeth Has A ‘Prickly’ Relationship With Her Oldest Son

Prince Charles is first in line to become King of England, but that doesn’t mean Queen Elizabeth II wants him on the throne. With the head of the British monarch at odds with Prince Charles, will Prince William inherit the crown?

According to AOL News, Charles has always had a difficult relationship with the Queen, who reportedly wants William to take over once she’s done ruling. In fact, royal historian Robert Lacey characterized the Queen’s relationship with her son as “prickly.” Lacey also believes the Queen has been training William to become king ever since he was a teenager and wants nothing more than to see him inherit her crown.

People reports that William shares a particular fondness for his grandmother. In an interview in 2016, William admitted that Queen Elizabeth was his role model growing up and revealed that she always offered guidance without being too overbearing. He did not comment on if the Queen wants him on the throne, but it’s clear that the two have a close bond.

Unfortunately, the only problem with Queen Elizabeth’s plan is that Charles might not step aside without a fight. Despite the Queen’s wishes, she actually doesn’t have the power to give William the throne. The 1701 Act of Settlement was put into place to avoid problems of succession and states that the heir to the throne must be a direct successor. This means that Charles has the right to become king and does not have to abdicate.

If Charles decided to give William the crown, his approach to the monarch would be vastly different than anything we’ve seen. According to the editor of Majesty, Ingrid Seward, William would incorporate social media and modern technology to be a more accessible king. For the first time, the King of England would strip away the mystique of the office and be more involved in public life.

William is currently preparing for the birth of his third baby with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The couple has not addressed the rumors surrounding the royal succession. Queen Elizabeth also hasn’t revealed when she plans on retiring from her 65-year reign.

