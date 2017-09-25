Is Scott Disick Engaged To Sofia Richie, Or Is She Pregnant?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie recently enjoyed spending time with one another in Miami, and now, after celebrating something special during a dinner date, fans are wondering if they’ve gotten engaged.

After the couple first sparked rumors regarding a possible romance at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been enjoying one another’s company in the U.S. and making no effort to hide their affections. In fact, they recently made their relationship Instagram official as they celebrated something special with several friends.

On September 24, after the couple shared an image of one another on their Instagram stories, Alec Monopoly, who attended their mysterious celebratory dinner, shared a clip of a group of waiters presenting Scott Disick and Sofia Richie with a plate of dessert that had the message “Congratulations Scott and Sophia” written in chocolate.

“Are they engaged? Like what were they being congratulated on?” a fan asked in response to the video.

According to a report by Life & Style magazine, many fans are convinced that Scott Disick may have proposed to Sofia Richie while others suspect the congratulatory message was about something else. As an additional report by Heavy explained to readers, others believe Richie could be pregnant because the event appeared to pre-planned.

Also on September 24, the Sun shared a report regarding Scott Disick’s possible engagement, claiming that Disick’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, isn’t thrilled to see that the father of her three children is now spending his time with such young girls.

After enjoying several months of wild behavior amid his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick went public with Sofia Richie, who was just 18-years-old at the time. Now, after celebrating her birthday in August, Richie, the daughter of musician Lionel Richie, is 19-years-old.

As fans may recall, Sofia Richie was linked to Justin Bieber around the time last year after Bieber spent nearly a year being linked to Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

