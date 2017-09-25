Another former Donald Trump supporter Patriots QB Tom Brady, is coming out against the president when it comes to his recent comments about players who don’t stand for the national anthem, saying he would fire any “son of b**ch” player who takes a knee. This morning on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” show, Brady said he disagreed with everything Trump said on the topic.

This weekend NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver both released statements that opposed Donald Trump’s behavior this weekend, dissing both NFL and NBA players. Goodell, in particular, felt compelled to speak out against Donald Trump’s tweets about NFL players.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver no doubt was aware of the NFL situation, but he reacted to President Trump rescinding an invitation to the Golden State Warriors. Trump tweeted at player Steph Curry after he waffled about visiting the White House.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

But while President Trump was likely unfazed by the comments of Goodell and Silver, he has publicly called Patriots QB Tom Brady a friend, and when speaking of Brady in the past, Trump has seemed to gush. But this morning, Brady did not mince words when he said that he disagrees with his old friend about almost everything he said this weekend.

“Yeah, I mean, I certainly disagree with what he said and, you know, thought it was just divisive.”

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

At yesterday’s Patriots versus Texans games, Tom Brady locked arms with his teammates in solidarity. Brady explained he thought it was more important to bring people together than to name call and divide them.

“I just want to support my teammates and — I always thought, I’m never one that says ‘Oh, that’s wrong,’ or ‘that’s right,’… but I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust, and those are the values that my parents instilled in me.”

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady then went on to say that in football, and the NFL in particular, there is a unique mix of people and players. Brady says he’s lucky enough to meet playerss from all over the planet.

“Guys that you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. And we’re all different. And we’re all unique. And you know, that’s what makes us all so special.”

Patriots QB Tom Brady was also asked what other players think about his friendship with Donald Trump. Brady explained that to date, that has not happened, nobody has asked.

At yesterday’s Patriots game, Tom Brady stood with his arms linked with other players while seventeen Patriots kneeled during the national anthem.

Do you think President Donald Trump will acknowledge New England Patriots QB Tom Brady coming out against him in reference to his name-calling comments that Brady found divisive? Will Trump criticize Brady on Twitter?

