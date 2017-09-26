Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Ready To Date After Split? Insiders Respond To Racy Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have successfully avoided any confirmed reports that they have been dating separately after their dramatic split. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from soaring that Angelina and Brad have secretly both had enough of the single life and are looking for love after their marriage crumbled. The parents of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt are rumored to have both gone on some dates with other celebrities.

Angelina Jolie With Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt With Charlize Theron

Angelina, for example, faced rumors that she had a racy romance audition list filled with “a whole heap of Hollywood hotties,” as the Inquisitr reported. Johnny Depp earned himself a place on that list, with Depp’s notorious past and Jolie’s own PR problems seen as somehow mingling to produce a shiny new romance that would take attention away from their histories. Tom Cruise also was one of Angelina’s rumored romance targets.

As for Brad, Pitt has been involved in more rumored romances than the number of children who he and Jolie are parenting. In addition to repeatedly being linked once more to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston (despite the fact that she has proclaimed her love for her current husband Justin Theroux), Brad has added to his epic dating rumor catalog every time he’s even seen talking to another woman.

From Sienna Miller to Kate Hudson, Pitt has even been rumored at one point to be dating Aniston’s best friend Courtney Cox. And the rumor mill went wild when Brad was linked in an allegedly hot affair to Jolie’s supposed rival, Charlize Theron, as the Inquisitr noted. Pitt and Theron were reportedly enjoying a “sizzling attraction.”

Angelina Jolie Eager For Love After Brad Pitt Split?

What changes have occurred emotionally for Angelina and Brad in the months since Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt? On September 25, Hollywood Life broke the news that, after months of drama, Angelina was ready for a new way of living again, hinting that a new romance may be the reason.

“For the first time in ages, [Angelina Jolie is] finally looking forward to the future! Is it because there’s a new man in her life?”

It’s not easy adjusting to being single, regardless of whether you’re a celebrity. But Brad and his estranged wife have had about a year to learn a new way of life. The publication reported that for Jolie, the adjustment has been “slow,” but now she’s reportedly embracing the possibilities of her future.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings Support Mom On Red Carpet

Hollywood Life pointed out that it has helped Angelina in “re-adjusting” to life as a single woman to have her kids with her on the red carpet. As for whether Jolie is “ready for love,” an insider told the publication that Angelina is “finally starting to feel like herself” after the complicated split with Brad. Her red carpet appearances are seen as a way of showing her new attitude.

“[Angelina Jolie] has been making countless red carpet appearances with her kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.”

But despite all those reports of an audition list overflowing with Hollywood hunks for Angelina to date, the source clarified that there is not yet one special man in Angelina’s life. The insider pointed out that there’s a difference between getting accustomed to living single and committing to a new romance.

Angelina Jolie Moving On With New Romance?

Becoming involved in a new romance at this time is “just not where her head is at,” clarified the source. Jolie reportedly has put all of her focus on her children, “ensuring that they are healthy and happy,” according to the insider.

“Angelina’s re-adjusting to the single life… She’s actually looking forward to the future once again.”

Jolie has been through what the insider termed a “nightmare” of a year, but with the kids now reportedly accustomed to their new routine and home, Angelina can focus on herself. The source revealed that Jolie is meditating and has “made peace with herself.” In addition, the insider said that Angelina has let go of the alleged “anger and bitterness” that she reportedly experienced about Pitt.

Brad Pitt Looking For Love Again?

While Jolie is described as “no longer second-guessing her decision to end” her marriage with Brad, another insider told Hollywood Life that Pitt has gone through his own sea of change.

“Brad is finally ready to date again.”

Reportedly hunting for love, Brad will be seen with another woman in a new romance within the next few months, predicted the second source. Pitt has talked in interviews about changing his lifestyle and giving up booze, which the insider linked to his new passion for a new romance.

“Hopefully in the next few months, we’ll see him with another woman,” said the insider. “He’s living clean and is excited to start dating again soon.”

As for all those rumors of Brad dating various women, including Sienna Miller, the source clarified that although Pitt has chatted with his pals about dating, he was not involved in a romance with Sienna. However, after reportedly “getting teased” about Miller, Brad is reportedly ready for a real romance.

“There’s going to be a point where he will be with somebody again, and when it happens, it will be epic,” predicted the source.

