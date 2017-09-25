‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood And Boyfriend Vacation In Hawaii

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, was targeted by rumors of restraining orders from ex-girlfriends earlier this year, but according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star isn’t holding Glennon’s past against him.

After going public on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Portwood and Glennon have been keeping a low profile. However, despite rumors of a possible split between them, the couple recently set the record straight in regard to their dating status by traveling to Hawaii for a romantic vacation with one another.

On September 24, Radar Online published a report revealing that the longtime reality star had shared a number of photos from her vacation with her many followers and fans on Instagram.

As the report explained, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon met one another earlier this year as she filmed the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her former fiancé, Matt Baier. At the time, Portwood and Baier were attempting to salvage their controversial relationship, but ultimately, they decided to call it quits. Portwood then began dating Glennon, who was working as a lighting technician on the show.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier dated for several years before calling it quits during filming after Baier failed a lie detector test months prior on Teen Mom OG. As fans of the MTV reality series will recall, Baier was asked about allegedly coming on to another woman during his relationship with Portwood and was deemed to be lying.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Since Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon began dating one another, they have shared several photos on Instagram that have included images of the two of them and Portwood’s daughter, 8-year-old Leah.

Portwood shares daughter Leah with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, while Glennon doesn’t appear to have any children of his own.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new season.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]