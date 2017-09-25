Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian’s Babies Reportedly Have Same Due Date: Twitter Explodes With Surrogacy Rumors

Ever since the news broke that Kylie Jenner is allegedly four months pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby, the internet speculation has gone into overdrive. Fans are wondering not only if Jenner and her big sister Kim Kardashian-West will be having babies at the same time, but also how many babies there will be.

Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate in January, and reports of Jenner’s pregnancy have caused an interesting fan theory: that Jenner is actually her sister’s surrogate.

Wait, what?

Just when you think rumors surrounding the Kardashian clan can’t get any weirder, the fans come up with something like this. Kardashian-West reportedly hired a San Diego mom in her 20’s to be her surrogate, someone who has done it before. But, some think the job has gone to Jenner, which, honestly makes no sense.

The Twitterverse has lit up with fans questioning the truth behind Jenner’s pregnancy, and whether or not she is having a baby with her boyfriend, or helping her sister grow her family.

Neither Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner have responded to any of the Jenner pregnancy rumors. When fans tweeted at the older sister to try to get some answers, she ignored the inquiries and instead commented about pollution.

What if the Kardashians want us to think @KylieJenner is pregnant by her boyfriend, but she's really @KimKardashian's surrogate? pic.twitter.com/9jV1otYGEI — Nicole Hurley (@DialNforNicole) September 24, 2017

After being in the spotlight for a decade, the Kardashian/Jenner family knows what stories to ignore and what to address, and this one seems like one that fans are not going to get a comment on anytime soon.

As for Jenner, she continues to avoid photographers and hasn’t posted any new pics on her social media for quite some time, which just continues to fuel the pregnancy talk. People is reporting that she is “surprised but so happy” about having a baby with her new boyfriend.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Just hours after the pregnancy news broke, Scott was on stage at a Miami nightclub where he was reportedly in “good spirits,” but did not talk about the baby news. Meanwhile, Kardashian-West was out and about with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1, looking fit and enjoying the fact that someone else is dealing with the pregnancy weight.