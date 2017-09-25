Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Support Carson Daly During Mother’s Memorial

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently showed support for Carson Daly, who hosts The Voice.

Following the tragic news of the death of Daly’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on September 17, Stefani, Shelton, and several other famous faces, including Jimmy Kimmel and Savannah Guthrie, were seen arriving at a weekend memorial service for Caruso in Palm Desert, California.

On September 24, the Daily Mail shared a number of photos of Stefani and Shelton, revealing that the couple was spotted walking hand in hand in black outfits as they prepared to be there for their co-star and help him honor his late mother.

In the photos, Gwen Stefani was seen sporting a form-fitting black dress with thigh-high boots and a high ponytail as Blake Shelton wore a black blazer, jeans, and a pair of black boots.

As fans will recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met one another during the seventh season of The Voice and went public with their romance during the show’s ninth season. As for Carson Daly, he’s been appearing on the show as a host since its fifth season in 2013.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been seen together frequently in recent months, despite Shelton’s upcoming duties on The Voice Season 13, and were recently seen boarding a private jet with Stefani’s two youngest children, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began months after she split from Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage, and he split from Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage.

Since going public with their relationship in November 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been faced with a number of rumors about their romance, including allegations of pregnancies and engagements. However, at this point, none of the rumors have proven true.

As for Stefani and Shelton’s future plans, they will soon be singing together on Stefani’s Christmas album and recently appeared alongside one another in Shelton’s music video for “I’ll Name The Dogs.”

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss tomorrow night’s premiere of The Voice Season 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

