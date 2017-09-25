‘Destiny 2’ Offline For Six Hours Monday In Preparation For Faction Rallies

Destiny 2 is going offline for several hours yet again Monday as Bungie prepares the game for the Faction Rallies event. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players looking to complete activities will want to reschedule their plans to shoot aliens in the face for a later time.

Bungie will take Destiny 2 offline for maintenance starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT Monday morning. Players will no longer be able to log in at that time. Players that are already logged in will be removed automatically one hour later.

The Destiny 2 servers are currently scheduled to be brought back online at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. That does not guarantee they will, however. The first server downtime for the sequel ended up being extended by an additional three hours. Meanwhile, last week’s maintenance ended early. This is just the window in which Bungie expects to complete the work.

There are currently no details on what issues Bungie plans to fix during this Destiny 2 downtime. Patch notes will likely come up once services are restored. Known issues include players still receiving the occasional connection errors plus the developers have acknowledged reports that Raid keys are missing from player inventories.

The big push for the server maintenance appears to be for the Faction Rallies event set to kick off Tuesday morning at the weekly reset. The event will last for one week and bring Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy back into Destiny 2.

Guardians who have completed the campaign and reached level 20 will be able to pledge their allegiance to one of the three factions. Completing activities like public events, strikes, Crucible, and the Raid will earn tokens that can be turned into a faction in exchange for faction packages. The faction that has handed out the most faction packages at the end of the event will offer a powerful new weapon for sale. Guardians that were pledged to that faction will only have to pay 1,000 Glimmer while everyone else will have to pay 50,000 Glimmer.

The potential weapons that will be available include a scout rifle from Dead Orbit, a pulse rifle from Future War Cult, and a sidearm from New Monarchy.

