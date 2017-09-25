The Palace Forcing Meghan Markle To Leave Hollywood Behind To Marry Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been together for over a year and many expect an engagement is on the horizon. Yet, Markle will have to make some major adjustments if she becomes a member of the royal family, including taking a step back from her Hollywood career.

According to Express, Markle might have to leave Hollywood altogether if she marries Harry. Between relocating to London and her official royal duties, the Suits star will have little room in her schedule to star on a TV show. Not to mention how the royal family does not traditionally support commercial ventures.

While ending her career in Hollywood is a big request, it looks like Markle might be ready for the change. Earlier this year, the actress shut down her longtime blog and did not engage with the media during the 100th episode of Suits. She’s also tightened the reigns on social media, and her co-stars no longer share photos of her online.

Harry and Markle went public with their relationship a little over a year ago. Their romance has been heating up ever since, and many fans anticipate an engagement will be announced in the coming months. The actress has not commented on whether or not she’ll give up acting, but it looks like she’s already taking steps to lessen her role in the spotlight.

Speaking of Meghan Markle’s high-profile relationship, People reports that her good friend, Priyanka Chopra, recently dished on how the actress has been treated in the media since she started dating Prince Harry. In an interview at the Global Goals Awards in New York this week, the Quantico star admitted that Markle is treated as a plus-one in the news and deserves a little more attention.

“Sometimes women become plus-ones, and sometimes guys become plus-ones,” Chopra shared. “It’s who is on the radar more. [But] I think in an overall scheme of things, it’s harder for girls to be able to make their own stand for what they are. And I’m a girl love kind of girl.”

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Meghan Markle ???? https://t.co/IKD9BikGzH — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) September 22, 2017

Chopra and Markle became close friends after meeting at a dinner promoting women in television. The two also share an interest in humanitarian work. Chopra is an ambassador for UNICEF while Markle supports numerous organizations, including One Young World and World Vision.

Chopra also thinks that Markle’s recent interview with Vanity Fair was sexist because it was too focused on her romance with Harry. She did not, however, reveal any inside information on Markle’s personal life.

