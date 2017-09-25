Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Speaks Out Against Son-In-Law Following Wedding Snub: ‘I’ve Been Crying’

Jenelle Evans’ estranged mother, Barbara, just aired her grievances over not being invited to her daughter’s wedding ceremony on Saturday, September 23. In an interview with Radar Online, Barbara blamed David Eason, her new son-in-law, for destroying her relationship with her daughter.

“I would’ve loved to be there to see my grandchildren all dressed up and everything,” she admitted. “It’s painful, very painful.”

Barbara Evans also said her grandson Jace, 8, was “very upset” for not being able to attend his mother’s wedding ceremony. None of Jenelle Evan’s family was in attendance when the Teen Mom 2 reality star walked down the aisle to be received by her groom, David.

“Everyone David knows is there, she has nobody there,” Barbara added. “When push comes to shove it doesn’t matter. When you’re a mother it’s unconditional love. To do this to me, it is heart wrenching. If this is what she chooses to alienate me out of her life so be it.”

A recent report by the Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 24 confirmed that Barbara Evans was at the beach with one of her friends on the afternoon her daughter was wed. Barbara also shared a photo of herself basking in the warm weather while giving her followers the thumbs up sign.

Find out how #TeenMom2 star Barbara Evans spent her daughter Jenelle's wedding day yesterday: https://t.co/O6lYC6sMGi pic.twitter.com/2mwW19eyMb — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) September 24, 2017

As fans of Teen Mom 2 already know, Jenelle Evans said back in August that she didn’t put her mom on the wedding guest list on account of their custody battle over her son Jace earlier this year, as reported by Bride. The judge eventually ruled that Jenelle can see her son every other weekend.

Weeks before the wedding, Barbara told People Magazine that she was hurt by her daughter’s decision not to invite her to the wedding.

Yesterday was magical. ????❤️ #EvansToEason #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Radar Online reports that Jenelle Evans had a row with David Eason the night before her wedding on account of her mother. According to the outlet, the bride slammed her engagement ring on a backyard table and called off the wedding. She then stormed from her North Carolina home and drove away.

“I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation,” Jenelle told a friend. “I don’t have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. This is my house and he does not give a f**k. I’ve been crying all day.”

David Eason defended himself in a statement to Radar following the argument.

“When I’m out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she’s sitting around,” Eason said. “This place looks different every day. It’s all because of me. These people wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for me.”

Jenelle Evans and her husband hooked up at the end of 2015 not long after her split from Nathan Griffith, the father of her middle child. Evans and Griffith separated a few months after becoming engaged during a trip to St. Thomas in early 2015. A year later, in August of 2016, Evans announced she and Eason are expecting their first child.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s first child was born in January of 2017. Before long, the couple got engaged during a hike in the mountains.

Do you think Jenelle Evans should’ve invited her mother to the wedding in spite of their recent custody battle over Jace? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]