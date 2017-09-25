Donald Trump Extends Travel Ban To North Korea, Venezuela, And Chad

Donald Trump’s highly criticized Muslim travel ban has now been extended to North Korea, Venezuela, and Chad. The new travel restriction will be extended to the three countries in addition to the previously banned five countries. Only Sudan will not be any longer subject to travel restrictions.

As recently reported by Inquisitr, Donald Trump’s 90-day ban on 6 countries expired earlier this morning.

The new restriction by the President of the United States is launched to enhance vetting process capabilities for entry in the U.S. It will impact citizens of Iran, Libya, Venezuela, Syria, Yemen, Chad, North Korea, and Somalia.

According to the official White House website, the first of its kind review in the United States’ history by Donald Trump will protect the security and interest of the country. The new travel ban will take effect from October 18, 2017.

The ban bars citizens who lack credible bona fide relationship from entering the U.S. The six Muslim country travel ban released in March 2017 had sparked worldwide outrage and protests at many international airports. The new ban is announced on the same day the previous travel restrictions expired.

Unlike the previous proclamation, current valid visas will not be revoked. There is also said to be a case-by-case waiver of citizens from the restricted countries if they meet certain criteria.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the countries included in the new travel ban have failed to provide sufficient information or have not taken necessary security precautions. It is revealed that there were a total of 16 countries that were to be included in the new proclamation but only eight of them worked out their ways to provide and improve information and security compliance.

According to Economic Times, The American Civil Liberties Union have said that the new ban is still a Muslim ban.

“[New travel ban] doesn’t obfuscate the real fact that the administration’s order is still a Muslim ban.”

The rights group Amnesty International USA released a statement stating that Americans should not support another version of discrimination.

“Just because the original ban was especially outrageous does not mean we should stand for yet another version of government-sanctioned discrimination. It is senseless and cruel to ban whole nationalities of people who are often fleeing the very same violence that the US government wishes to keep out. This must not be normalized.”

The restriction includes suspension of all immigrant visas for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia and all non-immigrant visas for nationals of Chad, Libya, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen. According to the new presidential proclamation, the ban will also extend barring the entry of Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.

