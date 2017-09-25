Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spend Time In Las Vegas, She Shows Off Reported Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending time together in Las Vegas just days after Jenner’s alleged baby news was shared.

Following multiple reports regarding Jenner’s baby girl, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul traveled to Sin City, where her rapper boyfriend was tending to a number of appearances.

On September 24, Radar Online revealed that Travis Scott was seen partying with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, at the LIV nightclub in Miami before jetting off to Las Vegas to perform at the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Festival as girlfriend Kylie Jenner watched closely from backstage.

According to the report, Travis Scott appeared to be ecstatic as he rapped on stage at the T-Mobile arena. As the outlet explained, Kylie Jenner traveled to Las Vegas from Los Angeles on Saturday and was spotted wearing an oversized hoodie as she took in her boyfriend’s show.

In another report shared by Radar Online on September 24, Kylie Jenner was seen in numerous photos with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and in the images, she appeared to be hiding a slight sign of a baby bump in a pair of baggy pants and a baggy T-shirt.

As fans of Kylie Jenner well know, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family loves to show off her curves. So, seeing her wearing baggy clothes in recent days is definitely out of the ordinary.

During her time with Jordyn Woods over the weekend, Kylie Jenner shared the photo above in which she showed off her stomach as she pulled up her baggy black T-shirt. However, it wasn’t clear whether or not she was sporting a baby bump in the photo because she was facing towards the camera.

As for the side view of Kylie Jenner, the Daily Mail was able to capture images of the reality star and Travis Scott walking hand in hand together in Las Vegas and again, she was seen sporting a baggy top. Jenner was also seen walking a bit hunched over, which may have been done in an effort to hide her potential baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, are currently in production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

