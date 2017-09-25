Khloe Kardashian Instagrams Fab Abs, Steals Kim’s Weight Loss Spotlight: ‘KUWTK’ Favorite Detox Diet Recipe

Kim Kardashian has been basking in the celebrity weight loss spotlight, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star flaunting her 70-pound weight loss on Instagram and in public. But after succeeding in shedding 40 pounds, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian is taking back the spotlight by flaunting her own impressive abs on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Flat Abs On Instagram

Turning to the social media platform, Khloe sported a revealing outfit that accentuated her whittled waistline. Kardashian has been exercising on a daily basis since she split from Lamar Odom in 2013, according to the Daily Mail. Consequently, those stunning abs that Khloe showed off on Instagram are the result of four years dedicated to working out.

In addition to working out regularly with her celebrity personal trainer, Kardashian has discussed her focus on a diet that cuts down on sugar. As the Inquisitr reported, Khloe has turned to a dairy-free weight loss plan, featuring protein and complex carbohydrates. Kardashian’s breakfast often includes eggs and oatmeal while she goes for a salad at noon. Snacks typically revolve around fruit and protein shakes, while a typical dinner might include chicken and vegetables, along with a sweet potato.

Proudly posing for a promo for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special, which aired Sunday, Khloe made sure that her abs and hourglass figure starred on Instagram.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! ???? PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Kardashian had some competition when it came to promoting the KUWTK special by flaunting her body, however. The Daily Mail pointed out that Kim Kardashian fought to take back the weight loss spotlight by showing off her own hourglass figure on her website.

While Kim wore a nude-hued leotard for the promo, Kardashian went for a more modest look in a new Instagram photo. Fans were impressed, telling her that she was “beautiful” in the dress and fur combination.

“Goddess,” wrote one follower.

“So gorgeous,” added another fan.

Thank you T Magazine Singapore @tsingapore ???? @dennisleupold Editor in Chief @jumiusw Creative Director @jackwangg Stylist @zhuoweilun Hair @chrisappleton1 Makeup @makeupbymario Nails by Kayley Phan Production @sodachris A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Although there are some similarities in Kim’s and Khloe’s weight loss diets, with the Kardashian sisters both opting for protein power and vegetable virtue, Kanye West’s wife has chosen a ketogenic diet to achieve her 70-pound weight loss.

Khloe And Kim Kardashian Diets: Dairy-Free Versus Ketogenic

While Khloe went with a dairy-free food plan, Kim opted for a ketogenic weight loss diet. Marie Claire pointed out that the mom of North West and Saint West boosted the popularity of the approach.

“The ketogenic diet…has been heralded as the diet responsible for Kim Kardashian’s baby weight loss.”

Although Khloe steers clear of foods such as butter and cream, Kim’s ketogenic diet allows those types of dairy-rich fats. Both sisters ban white bread and sugar from the food plans while enjoying protein such as salmon and green vegetables such as spinach.

Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have watched Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian frequently turning to salads for lunch. And although the busy Kardashian sisters frequently order salads in restaurants, People magazine reported that the KUWTK clan has a favorite recipe for a detox diet salad.

‘KUWTK’ Clan’s Favorite Detox Diet Salad Recipe

Khloe revealed that the recipe has become a favorite because it is “light, has protein and is full of vitamins and omega-3s. The ingredients include salmon and avocado, and there’s even a super-sized salad dressing for a topping.

Salad Ingredients

3 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped

1 large avocado

1 cucumber, peeled and sliced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 pound of skinless center cut salmon

1-2 tbsp. of olive oil

Himalayan salt for seasoning

Juice from 1 lemon

Salad Directions

Drizzle juice from 1 lemon on top of salmon and season with salt and pepper, let sit for 10 minutes. Heat frying pan to medium with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook salmon until opaque. Only flip once—there should be about 8 minutes total cooking time. Place to side and let rest for about 5 minutes.

Wash and chop romaine. Place in large glass salad bowl. Peel and dice cucumber and carrots, adding to salad. Chop salmon into small cubes, and then add fish to salad.

Dress the salad, and garnish with avocado, sprinkling with salt and pepper to flavor.

Dressing Ingredients

⅛ cup rice wine vinegar

1 shallot clove, diced

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

⅛ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

2 tsp. of tahini

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

½ cup sesame oil

Dressing Directions

Combine all ingredients and whisk until completely blended together. Drizzle over salad.

Tip: Enjoy while watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

