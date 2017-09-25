Offended By Miley Cyrus? She Has A Message For You

Miley Cyrus has a pretty scathing message for anyone who’s offended by her.

The singer and The Voice coach lashed out at anyone who’s offended by her outspoken nature and skin-baring clothing in a new interview and told them to focus on the bigger issues in the world rather than putting her on blast.

When asked about her feelings regarding the fact that her out-there persona can often make people feel “uncomfortable,” Cyrus told NPR that she thinks the backlash she often receives is actually kind of “ridiculous.”

“If you don’t p**s somebody off, then that’s not punk rock,” she said in a candid new interview but admitted that she wishes “people wouldn’t be p**sed off” by her and her antics and would instead channel their feelings into something more important.

“There are so many real, true, problems in the world,” Miley said. The star revealed that she wants people to “take their angst and their opinions and actually do something besides worry about what I’m doing” while pointing out that she’s pretty much set for life financially.

“Go and use your time and your opinion wisely, and get mad and call your senators about the things that matter,” Cyrus, who will release her new album Younger Now on September 29, then urged of her haters.

Miley then told the site that she believes anyone who legitimately calls her out would have to be doing a whole lot for their community as she noted her numerous charitable efforts, namely via her charity the Happy Hippie Foundation.

“I’m doing what I need to do,” she said and claimed that anyone who has a negative opinion about her would need to be doing at least as much charity work and volunteering within their community as her to have a valid opinion.

“I’m working in my community. I’m changing the way people view sexuality. I’m working with suicide prevention programs. I’m feeding people that don’t have food to eat. I’m doing my part as a human. You better go do your part if you’re gonna even have one little opinion about what I do. You better be doing some great things for your community.”

Cyrus also recently broke down in tears during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she confirmed that she and her foundation would be donating $500,000 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane ripped through Houston, Texas, and the surrounding area last month and caused serious damage to the Lone Star State.

Miley cried as she announced her half a million dollar donation on the daytime talk show and admitted that she found it difficult to even talk about the natural disaster with the comedian.

The “Malibu” singer’s latest charity talk comes ahead of the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on September 25. She’ll be returning as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson after sitting out Season 12 to make way for Gwen Stefani earlier this year.

Once it was confirmed last December that Miley would be back on The Voice following her previous stint on the show, a number of fans even threatened to boycott the upcoming season of the NBC series because of her involvement.

The Voice Season 13 will premiere on NBC tonight (September 25).

