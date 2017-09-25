‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shows Off Her Flower Girls On Instagram After Weekend Wedding To David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married on Saturday, September 23, and joining them in their walk down the aisle was the Teen Mom 2 star’s three kids.

In addition to 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser serving in the wedding, Evans’ 8-month-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s oldest child, daughter Maryssa, served as flower girls during the event.

“The flowers girls killed it,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of a photo taken on Saturday afternoon of the two girls of her and David Eason’s family.

Just like Jenelle Evans, David Eason has a total of three children, two of whom, Maryssa and Kaden, were welcomed during previous relationships. As for Evans, she shares Kaiser with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and her mother, Barbara, has full custody of Jace.

While rumors swirled in the weeks leading up to Jenelle Evans’ wedding that suggested Evans’ oldest children, Jace and Kaiser, may not be in attendance at the event, they were ultimately all present when she said “I do” with David Eason.

In one photo shared by Jenelle Evans on Saturday, she and Eason were seen with all of their children, aside from Kaden, who doesn’t appear to see his father as much as the other kids.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been together since 2015 and welcomed their first child together in January of this year. As fans will recall, Eason proposed to Evans just weeks after she gave birth while enjoying a hike in the mountains. Then, in July, they confirmed their wedding date with their fans and followers on Instagram.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Although fans will have to wait until the next season of Teen Mom 2 to see if Jenelle Evans’ wedding will be included, there is likely a good chance that the nuptials were filmed. After all, Evans shared tons of moments leading up to her big day with viewers and is expected to continue to do so for years to come.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]