Jennifer Aniston Slams Pregnancy Rumors And Body Shamers By Going Braless

Jennifer Aniston recently proved that she is not pregnant and doesn’t care about her body shamers when she decided to go braless on the set of her new film Dumplin. The 48-year-old actress shot scenes while letting her boobs hang under a dark gray tank top tucked in her jeans. The musical comedy tells the story of an overweight teen who finds love. According to Radar Online, the former Friends star doesn’t seem bothered going braless in front of other people as she was seen chatting with one of the male crew members.

Jennifer has been on the cover of many tabloids and it seems that she’s fed up of all the fake stories written about her, including pregnancy, divorce from Justin Theroux, and reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. During an interview with Glamour, Aniston was asked what one word or phrase would she ban from tabloids if she could do so.

“Too many, I can’t choose,” Jennifer said. “I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying ‘Finally Pregnant!'”

The Horrible Bosses star explained how tabloids create a story out of a picture that was taken of her. Jennifer cited an example of her being bloated and there’s an arrow circled around her stomach telling that she’s pregnant. The blonde beauty wanted to let everyone know that it’s just her body in a normal moment of having a bite or two. And if ever she was indeed pregnant, Aniston thinks that having a baby is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years, but they never had a child of their own. After the power couple got divorced, he started raising a family with Angelina Jolie and now co-parents six children with her. Some people speculated that the 53-year-old actor dumped his first wife because she doesn’t want to have any kids.

“My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people’s. I think it’s to each their own. Nobody’s right to judge someone else’s choices,” Aniston explained. “No one knows what’s going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It’s a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It’s sensitive to me.”

Jennifer Aniston has been married to Justin Theroux for almost two years and some fans can’t wait to see the two have kids. Since that’s probably the biggest news that could ever happen to the couple, tabloids make up stories based on her appearance which she claims was either fat-shaming, body-shaming or childless-shaming. Because of the fake stories, the Los Angeles-born actress has learned to shift her perspective.

“If you’re going to walk out and have your nipples showing, or your belly is a little bloated, or you’re not at the weight you want to be—you are perfect no matter what you are and no matter where you are and who cares!” Aniston told Vogue.

Jennifer confessed that it is hard not to get affected by all the controversies, including the pregnancy rumors. What is important, though, is that she is happy, healthy and tries everything she can do to good in the world and to the people she works with – hoping that the gossips will be dead soon.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]