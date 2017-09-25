‘Alaskan Bush People’: No News Of Ami Brown’s Cancer Makes Fans Fear The Worst

In the last season of Alaskan Bush People, which concluded last Aug. 23, the show revealed that Ami Brown has been diagnosed with stage 3b lung cancer. Ami’s plan of treatment was heavily followed in the reality documentary series, as well as the Brown family’s decision to leave the Alaskan wilderness to be with their mother in her greatest time of need. Now that the series is off the air, updates regarding Ami’s cancer battle have been scarce.

Early this month, news circulated among ABP viewers that Ami Brown had already finished her first round of chemotherapy sessions. Despite this, there were reports that filming of the upcoming Alaskan Bush People Season 8 has been paused possibly due to Ami’s worsening condition. Unfortunately for fans, neither Discovery Channel nor the Brown Family has confirmed these. Up to now, there is still no official update regarding Ami’s health.

The news blackout has led fans to speculate the worst about Ami. While there are those who think that the Brown family is “overly dramatizing” Ami’s illness, there are some who are bracing themselves for the worst-case scenario. On several Alaskan Bush People Facebook groups, there have been rumors spreading that the Brown family matriarch has already passed away.

“Did Ami die? Heard she did yesterday,” one fan posted on the FB group Alaskan Bush People Extra News last Friday. Others have chimed in on the discussion, fearing the worst. However, others immediately quashed these grim talks based on the social media activity of Billy and Ami’s children.

Over the weekend, Bam Bam Brown was spotted touring Disneyland in Los Angeles with his girlfriend. Bam Bam also recently shared a photo of him and his younger sisters Rain and Snowbird at what looks to be a concert. This is likely the same Eric Clapton concert that Rain attended last week.

Many fans argued that the Brown children wouldn’t be touring around if their mom is terribly ill. This certainly is the most reassuring point that fans can hold on to amid the lack of new information regarding Ami.

It is believed that Ami’s stage 3b lung cancer has now progressed to the terminal stage 4. In her first and only interview since getting sick, Ami told People that she’s in a lot of pain. Billy and Ami also confirmed that her chance of survival is now as low as 3 percent. Despite this, the 53-year-old mother of seven said that she still has the “will to fight.”

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]