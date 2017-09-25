Inside Blake Shelton & Jennifer Hudson’s ‘The Voice’ Feud

Move over Adam Levine because Blake Shelton has found a new feud partner on The Voice.

Ahead of the Season 13 premiere of the NBC singing show, it looks like Blake’s found a new coach to feud with as he searches for the next singing superstar and has now turned his attention to newbie Jennifer Hudson.

In a new featurette, Shelton poked a whole lot of fun at Hudson after she won The Voice U.K. earlier this year and made it clear that he certainly won’t be taking it easy on the former American Idol contestant just because she’s new to the show.

“I feel like Jennifer is coming from the minor leagues into the big-time boys here,” Blake said of the “Spotlight” singer in a new teaser obtained by E! News. “She was on The Voice U.K. and she won, but this is different.”

But it sounds like Hudson isn’t going to take Shelton’s teases lying down.

Pointing out that she won the British version of the singing show, where she coached alongside Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, on her first attempt, she threw some serious shade in Blake’s direction by adding, “So what that tell you?”

The site also noted that the twosome is already “feuding” on the set as fellow coach Miley Cyrus admitted that she loved watching the twosome bicker when trying to get contestants on their teams.

“I really like Jennifer and Blake going at it when they want an artist,” Miley said of their on-set fighting.

But while he’s turned his attention to Jennifer, it sounds like the country star may have forgotten about his years-long feud with his fellow mainstay coach Adam Levine.

“Adam and I decided, you know what, let’s try to get along for a season,” Blake said of how they’re making nice going forward, though Levine tells a different story when it comes to the current state of their relationship.

Adam revealed earlier this year that he and Blake did start the show being a little nicer on the new season, their 13th consecutive time around, but it sounds like their friendly interactions didn’t actually last too long and their feud quickly returned.

“Once we started hating each other again, I started getting people on my team, he started getting people on his,” he said of how being nice to Shelton didn’t exactly work out in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s almost how we show each other we love each other, by hating each other.”

Levine even went as far as to joke that being nice to his longtime feud partner made him feel “hollow inside” and even panicked the producers.

Coaches assemble! #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

As for how Jennifer did during her first round of blind auditions for the U.S. version of the talent franchise, Adam also revealed that she got so wound up when finding talent for her team didn’t go so well that she actually ended up throwing her shoe at a contestant during an audition.

The Voice Season 13 will premiere with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus as coaches on NBC tonight (September 25).

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]