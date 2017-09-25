Beyonce Changes Matching ‘IV’ Wedding Ring Tattoo, New Ink Shows Her Love For JAY-Z And Family

Beyonce recently updated her most precious accessory — the matching “IV” wedding ring tattoo she got with JAY-Z.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans of Beyonce spotted something different on the diva’s iconic ring finger tattoo. The 36-year-old mother of three took to Instagram and shared a montage of snaps, where she showed off her post-baby curves in a fashionable ensemble.

In the clip, Beyonce rocked skin-tight, hot pink Balenciaga pants and a matching blue floral top from the same brand. The songstress accessorized with Illesteva sunglasses and a Naga dragon Gucci bag.

However, what caught the attention of many was the distinct change in Beyonce’s ring finger tattoo. In a close-up snap of her stunning ring, Beyonce’s iconic “IV” tattoo appeared to be inked over with a new design.

The simple roman numeral ink now has additional lines on it — a black bar across the top and an elongated line on the “I.” In fact, the newly altered tattoo resembles a combination of the number “4” and the letter “J” from the side.

It’s no secret that the number “4” has a significant meaning to Beyonce and JAY-Z. The couple’s birthdays are both on the fourth of the month — Beyonce on September 4 and JAY-Z on December 4.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

They also got married on April 4. Beyonce and JAY-Z took it a step further when they titled their albums 4 and 4:44 respectively. Some even claimed that Blue Ivy’s name was also inspired by the Roman numeral IV.

There were even some who believe that the connecting lines in Beyonce’s tattoo are a symbolic way of bringing the family together. In any case, Beyonce’s newly altered tattoo definitely means that her family is stronger than ever.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 31, 2015 at 4:45pm PDT

It can be recalled that Beyonce and JAY-Z famously got a matching “IV” tattoo on their ring fingers in red ink after they tied the knot on April 4, 2008. In 2014, fans of the Lemonade hitmaker started to notice that her tattoo was starting to fade.

At that time, the power couple was rumored to be going through a rough patch in their marriage. This adds to speculation that Beyonce wants the tattoo removed, especially after JAY-Z’s cheating controversy.

With the newly altered tattoo, many were convinced that Beyonce and JAY-Z are back on track. And by the looks of it, they are just as crazy in love as ever.

So far, it remains unclear if JAY-Z also changed his ring tattoo just like his wife. Beyonce has yet to comment on her updated ink as well.

[Featured Image by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Images]