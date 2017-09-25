‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Freddie Smith Teases Twists, Turns, And Heat In Double Wedding Storyline

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be chaos during the double wedding. Recently, actor Freddie Smith discussed the upcoming storyline on social media. He hinted to expect twists, turns, and that everyone brought the heat.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is marrying Abigail (Marci Miller) for the second time. At the same time, Sonny Kiriakis is tying the knot with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean.) However, the event is thrown into turmoil. It is supposed to be a gripping storyline, especially with an unexpected guest crashing the double wedding.

On Instagram, Freddie Smith teased what fans can expect. He also talked about the joy he had filming the scenes. Look forward to plenty of drama at the altar, and it will affect everyone in Salem.

“Can’t wait to see the double wedding! It was one of those days that reminds me why I wanted to be an actor. The material, the story, the twists and turns made it a blast to film these scenes. The entire cast and crew brought the heat and I have a feeling the final product will show that. Who do you think crashes the wedding?”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the event will put “Chabby” and “Paulson” in peril. There will actually be a few different things that happen besides the unexpected guest. Before the wedding, Abby will encounter a few serious problems. It could affect whether she actually marries Chad. However, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will help her out of the tough spot.

It was also hinted that the unexpected guest is none other than Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson.) However, his appearance won’t be the major shocker. He will have an announcement. Although not confirmed, it is teased that he might have information on Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) This will certainly create some major problems for Paul and Sonny.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that only one of the couples will actually get married at the end of the day. For a hint, it won’t be Paul and Sonny. There is a legal complication due to the chance that Will might not be dead after all. It will also cause several of the Salemites to go on a road trip, following clues to a major mystery. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will also be involved. Will they find proof that Will is alive?

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives?

