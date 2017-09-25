Kristen Stewart has dated a number of women since her infamous split from Robert Pattinson in 2013. However, recent reports have it that the Twilight alum could possibly be considering settling down with Stella Maxwell. Things are reportedly getting so serious between the pair that they may end up tying the knot sooner or later.

An unnamed source revealed to OK! Magazine that Kristen is now ready to take things to the next level. The tipster even claimed that Robert’s ex-girlfriend and Stella have been discussing engagement already. Adding fuel to the fire are the reports claiming that the Personal Shopper actress and Victoria’s Secret model are already living under the same roof.

“They have moved in together.”

Us Weekly previously reported that the couple has moved in together at Kristen Stewart’s apartment in Los Angeles. An insider close to the situation told the publication that Stella Maxwell has been spending most of her time at the actress’s four-bedroom pad. Aside from that, the model has been spotted in New Orleans where former the ladylove of Robert Pattinson is filming the imminent Underwater movie.

“They’re both so busy with work but try to be together when they can.”

In July, Kristen and Stella shocked two Canadian brides by crashing their wedding. The controversial pair showed up to Kayleigh and Kirsten Jennings’ reception at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg, Canada. The Breaking Dawn star was later spotted hitting the dance floor alongside her ladylove and the newlyweds.

Up until now, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have yet to confirm or deny these engagement rumors. Therefore, avid followers of the couple should take these unverified reports with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Kristen previously revealed to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she is still open to dating men again. The 27-year-old Los Angeles native shared that she wants to try everything.

“Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

The actress also emphasized that she did love all her previous partners. Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend added that she never faked her feelings for them.

“I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling,” she said.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Crashed a Wedding and the Brides' Stories Are Amazing https://t.co/5eUQ4yC8wu pic.twitter.com/55RPyhNDwr — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 26, 2017

The couple confirmed their romance in December 2016 after they were spotted partying together at the 2016 Met Gala. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship!

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]