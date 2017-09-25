Kris Jenner Fears Rob Kardashian Will Have Another Meltdown During Mediation Face-Off With Blac Chyna

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner is reportedly worried that her son, Rob, will have another meltdown during a potential mediation face-off with his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Radar Online reported that the 61-year-old socialite fears that her only son will not be able to handle the stress of meeting his ex-fiancée in court to settle his infamous revenge porn case.

According to the gossip site, Kris Jenner is so worried about Rob Kardashian that she hired a team to watch over him. Apparently, the momager is concerned about Rob’s ability to cope with seeing Blac Chyna and discuss the revenge porn issue.

“Kris is worried that Rob is not mentally strong enough to meet Blac Chyna face to face at any potential mediation. He has gained a lot of weight after their split and become reclusive again.”

An insider also told the webloid that Kris Jenner has been relying on their lawyer, Robert Shapiro, to guide Rob Kardashian on legal matters regarding the controversial revenge porn.

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, were reportedly planning to push through with their revenge porn case against the Arthur George owner. According to TMZ, Blac Chyna is determined to make Rob pay for posting nude photos and videos of her on social media.

And she’s not going to settle for a couple of thousands either. Apparently, the former exotic dancer is planning to settle the case for a whopping seven-figure deal.

Previously, it was reported that Blac Chyna has lost several major endorsements and hosting gigs after Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn. It was also noted that the reality star has lost a lot of financial deals after the controversy.

Earlier this month, the Rob & Chyna stars finally reached a custody agreement over Dream Kardashian. According to reports, the former couple has finally agreed on joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter.

The agreement also stipulates that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star pay $20,000 a month in child support. Blac Chyna, on the other hand, was required to drop her domestic abuse suit against Rob.

So far, it remains unclear when exactly the couple is going to face-off in court to settle the controversial revenge porn case. It is also unknown if Rob Kardashian will be willing to pay Blac Chyna a huge amount of money to settle the issue once and for all.

[Featured Images by Vantage News, STRF/AP Images]