Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship took a swift turn when they both decided to make their affair public. Ever since then, a lot has been reported about their and Tom Cruise’s personal lives. There were rumors that if Katie and Jamie decide to marry then the actress has to return $5 million which she got from her former husband.

After five years of a high-profile marriage, Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise in 2012. Only 10 days after the Dawson’s Creek’s actress filed for divorce, on July 9, 2012, their respective attorneys announced that the couple had signed a divorce settlement.

It was earlier reported by major news outlets that when Katie Holmes decided to end her marriage with Tom Cruise, she reportedly signed a contract that prevented her from dating anyone until 2017. The clause also restricted her from talking about Tom Cruise or the Church of Scientology.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the insider further added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

It was around the same time when a report from Gawker noted that as per their prenuptial agreement, Tom Cruise has to pay $400,000 for their daughter’s educational and medical expenses until she turns 18.

Back in 2016, Inquisitr reported that Katie and Jamie were spotted together during a Barbra Streisand live concert in Brooklyn. During that time, the couple did not officially announce their relationship.

Radar’s sources revealed that if she breaks the divorce contract, she will have a huge financial loss. The sources further revealed that Katie and Jamie did not think it through when they chose to spend some time together because, according to them, they were not breaking any contract.

“At this point, Tom doesn’t care much what Katie does,” the insider further revealed. “But he wouldn’t mind getting his $5 million back!”

My sweetie ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

The recently released photographs showing Katie and Jamie at a Malibu beach comes after five years and one month since the actress divorced her first husband. So, it looks like she did not break any contract and if the earlier reports are true — as in such a divorce contract exists in reality — then it looks like she is not obliged to pay Tom Cruise his $5 million back.

As of now, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s representatives have not confirmed the news of their relationship. Not only this, nothing substantial has also been revealed about the actress’s contractual divorce with Tom Cruise.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime]