‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Says Breastfeeding Pain Is As Bad As Labor, As Ember Turns 2 Weeks

It’s now been two weeks since Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their baby daughter, Ember Jean, into the world.

As her name indicates, Ember has brought joy and light into the couple’s life together. However, in an Instagram post from Sunday night (Sept. 24), Audrey admitted that the two weeks following her baby girl’s birth have been very difficult for her.

“While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it.. these past two weeks have been HARD,” the reality TV star confessed. “The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again.”

Audrey then went on to explain that she had been ready for the pain of labor and childbirth, but she was not prepared for all the problems that followed the arrival of Ember. As Inquisitr previously reported, Audrey recently told Little People, Big World fans she was suffering from mastitis, a painful inflammation of the breast. However, she said she has also been suffering from several other breastfeeding issues, including engorgement, not having enough milk, having too much milk, bruises, blisters and clogged ducts — and the pain from all the problems has been as bad a giving birth.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions,” she said.

Audrey then admitted that all her post-labor difficulties have made her feel like she’s “failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heartached.”

But Little People, Big World fans know that Audrey is deeply religious, and she ended her post by saying that she will turn to God to help get her through all her “tearful sleepless nights.”

“I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring. And not by my strength or striving, but in Christ alone.”

According to a 2013 UC Davis Medical Center Study, 92 percent of new mothers report at least one breastfeeding problem within three days of giving birth, including 44 percent who reported experiencing pain. The study found that only 13 percent of women who initiate breastfeeding ultimately breastfeed their babies for the full six months that are recommended because of breastfeeding issues.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC this fall.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]