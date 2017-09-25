Lamar Odom ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Wants To Be Friends With Ex-Wife

Lamar Odom is reportedly “genuinely happy” for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Now that his ex-wife has found someone new, the former NBA superstar wishes the couple nothing but the best.

Insiders close to Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian told Hollywood Life that while he will always love the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, he’s happy that she has found a great guy like Tristan Thompson. Although Lamar and Khloe aren’t as close as before, sources revealed that they still keep in touch from time and time, with him hoping that they can go back to being friends in the future.

“He is working hard on his sobriety and finally has a clear head once again. Lamar is genuinely happy that Khloe has found love, and he wishes her nothing but the best. They haven’t seen each other recently, or spoken, but they do exchange texts every now and then, and Lamar hopes they can be friends in the future,” the insider revealed.

The source added that Lamar has always appreciated the fact that Khloe stood by him through thick and thin. He, however, still has a lot of regrets with the way he treated her. The former professional basketball player reportedly felt sorry for ruining their marriage after cheating on her several times.

“He cheated on her multiple times, and was really messed up for a lot of their marriage,” the source said.

Khloe and Lamar went through a highly publicized split in 2013. After being married for four years, she filed for a divorce on the grounds of infidelity and substance abuse issues. In an interview with Glamour, the KUWTK star revealed that she turned to drinking to cope with the divorce. Looking back, Khloe admitted that she might have been drunk the entire time they were filming Season 9.

“That was a really, really hard time for me. It was the first time I had received really negative attention. I’ve never been a party girl, but [drinking] is something I turned to,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan started dating in September, 2016, three months after her divorce with Lamar was finalized. Although they sparked engagement rumors early this year, the news turned out to be false. Khloe, however, previously described her relationship with her new beau as the “best relationship she has ever been in,” adding that she can definitely see herself getting married again one day.

