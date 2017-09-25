Prince Harry Visits Girlfriend Meghan Markle In Secret On Set Of ‘Suits’

Prince Harry has secretly visited his girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of Suits in Toronto, Canada. Reports say that Markle gave her royal boyfriend a tour of the set earlier last week before they attended the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry kept a low profile during his visit on the set of the U.S. legal drama where Meghan plays as Rachel Zane. He also met some of the crew and watched his girlfriend work, according to Us Weekly citing a report from Hello! Canada magazine. Everyone on the set was reportedly excited, and the prince showed incredible support to his girlfriend of more than a year.

Kensington Palace did not confirm the news, which emerged as Prince Harry was in town for the Invictus Games, per Daily Mail. The event, dedicated to injured service personnel, was created by the prince himself. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, September 23. Although they did not sit beside each other, this marks the couple’s first public appearance together. The 33-year-old royal sat next to U.S. first lady Melania Trump in the VIP row, while Meghan sat next to her friend Markus Anderson a few rows away.

The Look of Love! See All the Photos from Meghan Markle’s First Public Outing with Prince Harry https://t.co/y1TVRQQIjB — People (@people) September 24, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly dated last year before their relationship was confirmed by a statement from Kensington Palace. Prince Harry defended his girlfriend from racist comments and harassment from the media and social media sites. The statement was issued on behalf of the prince, who condemned the negative treatment his girlfriend and her family has been receiving from the media and online trolls.

The American actress broke her silence about her relationship with Prince Harry in the cover story of Vanity Fair’s October 2017 issue. Markle opened up to the publication that being a constant subject of rumors and media storm has its challenges, and some days are just more challenging to handle than others. Amid this, Meghan relies on her support system, especially Prince Harry’s support.

The couple tried to keep their dating private until it became news, and Markle shared that she’s still working the whole time. She added that nothing really changed about her as she is still the same person that she was.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she told the publication. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]