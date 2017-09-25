‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor Teases Clarke Will Be A Kicka** Mom To Madi

The 100 Season 5 spoilers tease that Clarke Griffin will be a mother figure to another survivor, a young Nightblood named Madi (Lola Flanery.) In an interview, Eliza Clarke discussed her character’s evolution. The actress hinted that Clarke will be a kicka** mother to her minor companion.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what will happen when the show returns in 2018.

According to Hidden Remote, Eliza Taylor discussed what to expect from Clarke when the series comes back next year. There will be a six-year time jump. This is a long time, so fans should look forward to the characters changing. This is especially true considering that the survivors were just teenagers when they first landed on Earth. Now, they will be in their 20s. Additionally, Clarke will find herself suddenly being a mother figure to a Nightblood child.

“I think what we’re gonna see is the evolution of her really turning into this maternal, kicka** ‘mummy’ type, which is exciting.”

The 100 Season 5 spoilers indicate that Clarke still will not reconnect with her friends when the premiere episode airs. However, for the past few years, she has been taking care of Madi. The two managed to survive Earth, which is a wasteland; every inch of it, except for one small patch of green Earth. That location is called Eden and it will be the focus of a battle in future episodes.

When the prisoner ship arrives on Earth, they will want that piece of land. However, Clarke and Madi consider it theirs. There will be a huge battle over the area. Clarke will not be willing to give it up and will fight to the death for it.

Eventually, Clarke will end up reuniting with her friends up in space, as well as Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos,) who is in a bunker underground. Each of the characters will have gone through tremendous changes. Some of those will be positive, while others could be considered negative. However, it is all in the name of survival. It will also bring up the question of how each of the characters will react to what the others have done in the past several years. It has already been hinted that fans should expect Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) to disapprove of Octavia’s leadership style.

What do you think of The 100 Season 5 spoilers that have been released? What do you believe will happen when the characters reunite?

