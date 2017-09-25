‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Cast Teases 10 Explosions Per Episode, Constant Bombs And Gunfire

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers from the cast reveal there will be tons of explosions. So many, that they claimed to expect 10 explosions per episode. In addition, there will be constant bombs and gunfire during “All-Out War.”

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect in the AMC series.

In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, there was a huge feature on the zombie apocalypse TV show. Several members of the cast and crew discussed what to expect when the long-running series returns next month. As the Inquisitr previously reported, The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers for the 100th episode tease massive explosions. This was confirmed by the actors that play in the television show.

Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel Stokes, described what filming Season 8 has been like so far.

“A Schwarzenegger-versus-Stallone action thing from the 80s. I think there are like, 10 explosions an episode. Everytime you turn around, somebody’s shooting something or blowing something up. There’s some serious action that I don’t think we’ve seen on television since The A-Team went off the air.”

It was also confirmed that Dwight (Austin Amelio) will follow his comic book storyline. For those wondering which side he is actually on, he will be a spy. Dedicated to taking down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), he will feed information to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The leader of Alexandria will also offer Negan and the Saviors an ultimatum. It is a very different vibe than last season. As fans recall, the survivors were at Negan’s mercy. There will be a role reversal and it seems that that the heroes will be the ones calling the shots from now on. However, things won’t be easy and it seems that not everyone is on the same page.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) goes rogue. He wants revenge and also wants his stuff back. He will go on his own mission. However, he won’t the only one. There are a few other characters that will also create their own plans. Could their missions derail everything Rick is trying to accomplish? Viewers will have to tune in and see what happens.

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released so far? What are your predictions for the characters during “All-Out War?”

