The Facebook page of Emanuel Kidega Samson is listed under the name Emanuel K. Samson, as seen in the attached Facebook photos. Samson’s Facebook page has plenty of photos of the man whose photo above was released by Metro Nashville Police Department in the wake of Emanuel entering a church in Tennessee on Sunday, September 24, and opening fire. According to the Tennessean, Emanuel went on a shooting rampage at an Antioch church. Kidega Samson’s Facebook page claims that he studied psychology at Mott Community College, attended Smyrna High School and lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, but is originally from Khartoum, Sudan.

Emanuel’s most recent Facebook posts didn’t give clues that Kidega Samson would walk silently down the aisle at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, which is in Davidson County governed by Nashville, according to CNN. The publication notes that 39-year-old Melanie Smith was shot and killed by the 25-year-old Samson as she walked to her car. Samson also shot others, with at least other six people getting shot – and one other person suffering a pistol-whipping.

Samson also shot himself. His cryptic Facebook posts are being examined in the wake of the shootings.

“Everything you’ve ever doubted or made to be believe [sic] as false, is real. & vice versa, B.”

Writings about “unrestricted paroxysm,” which is described as a sudden attack or violent expression of emotion, were also recently posted to Samson’s Facebook page, as seen below.

Samson is not an undocumented or illegal alien – but according to authorities, Emanuel relocated to the U.S. during the 1990s. Samson also previously attended services at the church, but he was wearing a mask when he entered and began shooting. Emanuel did live nearby the church recently, within a Rutherford County apartment located in South Nashville.

Samson began shooting at approximately 11 a.m., but prior to the tragic shooting, Emanuel updated his Facebook page with posts like the following.

“Become the creator instead of what’s created. Whatever you say, goes. You are more than what they told us.”

Samson’s motive for the shooting has not been released. On Facebook, Emanuel is receiving comments expressing shock from his Facebook friends, either cursing at him or asking what came over him to allegedly commit such a heinous crime.

